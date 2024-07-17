The 5 best Prime Day deals on mattress toppers for back pain — tester approved

If you're shopping the Prime Day sales for a mattress topper for back pain, you're in luck as there are five great deals live right now on Amazon. As a mattress tester with back pain I know the difference a good quality topper can make if your existing bed just isn't supportive enough to reduce back pain. My top pick from today's deals is up to 50% off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper at Amazon, with prices from $188 (was $299).

Temput-Pedic's topper is as plush as some of the more affordable top-rated options in our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets. But the Tempur topper is expensive, even on sale, so I've also rounded-up below some cheaper options from today's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, with prices from $55.

Here are my top recommendations from today's Prime Day deals on mattress toppers for back pain...

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: was from $299 now $188 at Amazon

The top pick in our best mattress toppers round up, the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper is an absolute dream for those suffering with aches and pains, with plenty of cushioning comfort from the three inches of Tempur foam. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review , our testers felt the topper was best suited to side sleepers, who will feel plenty of pressure relief at their shoulders and hips. This is undoubtedly the best memory foam mattress topper around, but the standard version can sleep a little hot. Fortunately, hot sleepers can upgrade to the Cooling version. A queen is currently on offer with a huge 41% off, taking the price down to $247 from a MSRP of $419.

2. Casper Comfy mattress topper: was from $199 now from $120 at Amazon

Casper make some of the best mattresses on Amazon , and its topper is equally highly rated. In our Casper Comfy mattress topper review , our testers found the topper particularly suited to side sleepers, with its contouring feel and deep pressure relief. The plush contouring eases aches and pains in the back, as well as the shoulders and hips. The topper also has Casper’s AirScape perforated foam, which does a great job of drawing heat away from the body. You can currently pick up a queen topper for $249.99.

3. ViscoSoft 3” Inch Dusk mattress topper: was from $89.95 from $71.96 at Amazon

With a customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, the ViscoSoft Dusk mattress topper is a popular choice for those looking for a cooling topper to alleviate back pain. Made with three inches of gel-infused CertiPUR-US certified memory foam, the Dusk topper has a medium firm feel and is ideally suited for back sleepers. The cover is removable as well, meaning it’s easy to wash and keep clean. You can pick up a queen for $87.99 thanks to Prime Day lightning deals.

4. Serta Comfort Cool Memory Foam mattress topper queen size: was $64.99 now $55.24 at Amazon

The Serta mattress topper has a Prime Day deal just on its queen size, taking 15% off the MSRP. One of our recommended best cheap mattress toppers , the Serta is ideal if you’re on a budget but still need some extra support for your back. Made from breathable memory foam, the topper has a 4.2 out of 5 star rating, with customers saying that the 5-zone ergonomic design has helped to relieve their back pain. The textured surface takes a little getting used to, but is designed to move when you do, providing pressure relief to the joints and muscles needing it most.

5. BedStory Firm mattress topper: was from $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The BedStory topper has a clever trick in that it’s reversable, with one side being firm and one extra firm. The ventilated foam is also infused with bamboo, charcoal, copper, gel and green tea to help keep sleepers from overheating. Because this mattress topper has a firmer feel it’s ideal for heavier weight sleepers and those who sleep on their stomachs. The foam prevents sleepers from sinking too far into the topper and helps to keep the spine aligned and hips raised in the correct position. You can pick up a queen topper for $119.99 today, down from the MSRP of $159.99.

What type of mattress topper helps with back pain?

Like the best mattresses for back pain , there’s no one size fits all approach when it comes to finding the right mattress topper to help with any aches. But broadly speaking, back sleepers should look for a medium firm mattress topper to help keep their spines aligned, whilst still providing some cushioning around pressure points.

Stomach sleepers and those of a heavier build will benefit from a firm topper, as this will stop them from sinking too far in, which can throw the hips out of alignment. Those of a lighter weight build and side sleepers should look for more cushioning, with a medium topper usually being the best choice. This is because it will allow the pressure points of the shoulders and hips to be cradled, preventing any pressure from building up and causing pain.