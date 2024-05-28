Still live! This $1,200 discount on the Beautyrest Black and adjustable bed set is a Memorial Day sale scorcher

Beautyrest is a mattress brand steeped in luxury, with each of their beds providing a masterclass in outstanding comfort and support. The Beautyrest Black is a mattress from the brand's premium line, and its premium MSRP reflects that. However, you can still save up to $1,200 when you buy the Beautyrest Black mattress when purchasing alongside an adjustable bed base in an epic extended Memorial Day sale.

If you're not in the market for a new bed base, you can still save up to a hefty $600, depending on what series, firmness and size you opt for. That means you can buy a queen size Beautyrest Black 2024 edition mattress from $1,699 at Beautyrest, instead of $1,999. The Beautyrest Black is a luxury innerspring mattress from the brand’s premium line. Like the Saatva Classic, which tops our best mattress 2024 guide, the Beautyrest Black comes in a range of different firmness options, which means that it’s suitable for a wide range of sleepers.

Beautyrest are renowned for their luxurious mattresses, so this is one of the standout Memorial Day mattress sales of the season. Yes, Memorial Day has been and gone but this sale is still live - for now. Let's take a closer look at the Beautyrest Black mattress and this discount...

Beautyrest Black mattress and adjustable bed set Was from: $1,549

Now from: $1,249

Saving: Up to $1,200 at Beautyres



Summary: Made by Simmons, the company responsible for the Westin Heavenly Bed, the Beautyrest Black collection of mattresses offer a truly indulgent night’s sleep. To give you an idea, the 2024 Edition is packed with the firm’s Triple Stranded Pocketed Coil Technology, which provides excellent individualized support, not to mention highly effective motion separation, pressure relief and temperature management. As with most of the products that feature in our best hybrid mattress list, the Beautyrest Black comes in a choice of sizes (from Twin XL to California King) and firmness options (including Extra Firm, Medium and Plush Pillow Top). There's also four separate series to choose from, which means you'll find one that suits your specific sleep needs. Customization is a trait this bed shares with the Saatva Classic, which we deem to be the best mattress in the world right now (read why in our Saatva Classic mattress review). Price history: I track Beautyrest mattress deals each month to see what offers are available on these luxury bedroom products, and this ‘up to $1,200 off’ deal is one of their best. For comparison, in the recent Beautyrest Presidents’ Sale, the maximum discount on a mattress-and-adjustable-base combination was $1,100. Also, in that sale, the cheapest you could buy a Beautyrest Black mattress for was $1,749 – that’s significantly higher than the lowest price in this Memorial Sale ($1,249). With Black Friday still several months away – and no indication of the discounts that’ll be offered during that retail event – it might be wise to take advantage of these latest deals while you have the chance. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

