Recreate hotel luxury at home with these 5 mattress and bedding Cyber Monday deals

One of the perks of staying in a luxury hotel is that you get the best night’s sleep. And that good sleep is down to the mattress and the bedding. But just because you’re not traveling, it doesn't mean you can’t still enjoy five-star luxury at home. The Cyber Monday deals are making hotel-quality mattress and bedding more affordable, like the world-renowned Saatva Classic with $400 off at Saatva.

So, we’ve rounded up the top mattress and bedding deals (as well as some luxury accessories) we've found in the Cyber Monday sales so you can enjoy that hotel experience in your own bedroom. Whether you’re looking for one of this year's best mattresses, crisp new bedding or plump pillows, we’ve got you covered.

And you don’t have to worry about paying a five-star price either, because the Cyber Monday mattress sales mean that prices have been slashed on all kinds of beds and bedding. So here’s our pick of the best hotel worthy mattresses and bedding you can buy for less this Cyber Monday.

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva with our exclusive sales link

The Saatva Classic consistently heads up our best mattress guide thanks to it’s premium, five-star hotel feel. This mattress has three firmness and two height options so it’s the perfect choice for all sleep styles. In our Saatva Classic Mattress review this bed scored top marks thanks to its excellent pressure relief and lumbar support. Cyber Monday means you can get $400 off this mattress using our sales link. That brings the cost of a queen down to $1,695 from a MSRP of $2,095 in the Saatva Cyber Monday sale. This is the lowest price you’re likely to see for the rest of the year so act fast if you want this bed for less. You’ll also get a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. Helix GlacioTex Premium mattress topper: was from $373.75 $272.84 with our exclusive discount code TOMS27

If you’re not in the market for a new bed then you can transform the comfort levels with this premium mattress topper from Helix. Choose between Luxury plush for a soft, cushioning feel or Luxury firm for more durable support. This cooling mattress topper also has a GlacioTex Cooling cover to pull heat away from the body keeping your bed super cool and comfortable all night long. Right now you can get 27% off in the Helix Cyber Monday sales toppers by using the code TOMS27 at checkout. This will bring the cost of a queen topper down to $364.09 (was $498.75). You also get a 100-night sleep trial to make sure this is the right topper for your needs.

3. Purple Harmony™ Pillow: was $190 $170 at Purple

To feel instant hotel luxury as your head hits the pillow, opt for this Purple Harmony Pillow. This pillow from Purple uses the proprietary GelFlex grid we’re used to seeing in Purple mattresses to offer a cooling and pressure relieving feel. It’s made using Talaley latex which our lead tester for the Purple Harmony Pillow review found created an airy, bouncy feel that doesn't lose its shape. There are three height options for all sleep positions and there’s also a moisture-wicking, soft to the touch cover for an extra luxury feel. Right now Purple have 10% off one pillow or 25% off if you buy two. This brings the cost of a standard pillow down to $170 from $190. If you were to buy two, you’d be only $298 rather than $398. The pillows also come with a 100-night sleep trial, 1 year warranty and free shipping.

4. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProAir Sheet Set: was from $199 $99.50 at Tempur-Pedic

The key to a luxury hotel-like sleep is really good sheets. This sheet set from Tempur-Pedic is made using blend of soft cotton and silky TENCEL Lyocell fibers. As well as feeling great against your skin, these sheets will also help keep you cool at night. They are also lined with staytight bands so they offer a snug fit that won’t move around when you do. Tempur-Pedic have an epic Cyber Monday sale bringing the cost of this down by 50% so you can get a set of queen sheets for $114.50 (was $229), you also get free shipping and a 1-year warranty.