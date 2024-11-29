Quick! Siena drops to its lowest ever price in huge Amazon Black Friday deal — buy a queen for $340

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best budget beds you can buy, and you can get this mattress at it’s lowest ever price this Black Friday. Right now, you can get a queen size Siena Memory Foam Mattress for just $339.15 at Amazon, $30 cheaper than if you were to buy it directly from the brand.

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress ranks in this year's best mattresses guide as the perfect choice for those seeking support. It's frequently under $400 for a queen thanks to an evergreen deal at Siena, but this Amazon discount knocks the price tag even further for twin and queen sizes.

The Black Friday mattress sales are a brilliant time to buy a new bed, and this is also the best price we’ve ever seen on this budget-friendly bed. Here’s why it's worth considering the Siena Memory Foam as your next mattress purchase.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress

Was from: $199

Now from: $169.15

Saving: up to $67.48 at Amazon Summary: The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is made of five layers, including layers of memory foam and poly foam and a breathable cover to keep you feeling cooler at night. This 10” bed is rated as a medium-firm but our Siena Memory Foam mattress review found it slept a lot firmer sitting at around 9 out of 10. This mattress is a particularly good choice for stomach sleepers who want a firmer bed and want good temperature regulation at a budget price. It also does really well when it comes to motion isolation, so if you share a bed with a restless partner or pet you can say goodnight to interrupted sleep. However, please be aware that buying this bed from Amazon means you won't get the same perks you'd get if you bought it directly, such as a 180-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty. Price history: This is the best price we’ve seen for this mattress, with a queen size of the 10" profile (it's worth noting that Amazon also sell an 8" profile of this bed) available for just $339.15 (was $399) — $30 less than if you bought from Siena direct. Benefits: 100-day returns | free shipping

Looking for something a little softer?