One of our favorite cooling mattresses is back to its lowest price for Presidents' Day — but not for long

Looking for an affordable mattress that will help you sleep soundly through hot nights? The Brooklyn Bedding Presidents' Day sale cuts 30% off sitewide. If you're looking for an affordable cooling mattress, we recommend the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress from just $699.30 (was $999) after the discount.

This specialty mattress features cooling fibers that remove excess heat, while the individually wrapped springs help boost airflow. Like the Saatva Classic, which tops our overall list of the best mattresses, the Aurora Luxe comes in three firmness levels plus the option to upgrade to a cushy Cloud Pillow Top.

This Presidents' Day mattress sale is the strongest we've seen from Brooklyn Bedding since after Christmas — it drops the price of the Aurora Luxe to the lowest we've seen. If you want the absolute best deal for this luxury cooling mattress, take advantage of this 30% sale before it's over.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe

Was from: $999

Now from: $699.30

Saving: Up to $799.50 at Brooklyn Bedding Summary: Do you find yourself waking from overheating? A cooling mattress could be the solution to your sleep woes. This premium bed from Brooklyn Bedding is one of the best cooling mattresses thanks to a GlacioTex Cooling Cover that removes excess heat from your sleep surface, leaving you cool and comfortable all night through. The top comfort layer is infused with cooling fibers, while the open cell coils allow air to flow through the mattress. Our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe review praised its firmness options while noting that there was a fair bit of motion transfer, so it may not be great for restless sleepers. For more pressure relief, add a Cloud Pillow Top. Price history: Brooklyn Bedding's standard sale that we see through most of the year is 25% off, which we saw during the pre-Presidents' Day sale. Now that we're closer to the actual date, Brooklyn Bedding has rolled out its full discount, which brings the Aurora Luxe down to its cheapest price — $1,305.50 (was $1,865) for a queen. (Add a pillow top and it's $1,585.30, down from $2,265.) We saw this discount during Black Friday and after Christmas and it applies to all mattresses in the Brooklyn Bedding catalog. We don't know when we'll see this discount again (possibly Memorial Day), so we recommend snapping it up now before it's gone! Benefits: 120-night trial | limited lifetime warranty | free shipping

Not fussed about cooling? Try this instead...