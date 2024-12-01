Queen size mattress vs full: Which should you buy this Cyber Weekend?

If you’re thinking of buying a new mattress this Cyber Weekend, you may be wondering whether to go for a queen size mattress vs full. Choosing the right mattress size can depend on a couple of different factors such as how much room you have, your budget and your sleeping style.

Queen and full size mattresses are two of the most popular bed sizes and every pick in this year's best mattress guide comes in these options. Typically queen size mattresses are best for couples whilst full size mattresses suit solo sleepers.

We're weighing up the pros and cons of both and what kind of sleeper suits a queen vs full size, so you know which to pick in the Cyber Monday mattress sales. So, let's take a closer look at what these sizes mean and what you can expect from each.

What is a queen size mattress?

Queen size mattresses measure 60" wide by 80" long (152cm x 203cm) and are the most popular bed size in the United States. The best queen mattresses are the ideal size as they fit comfortably into most bedrooms and offer ample room for couples whilst not being too big for solo sleepers either.

Queen size mattresses are wider and longer than full mattresses but are a size smaller than a King size mattress which measures 76" x 80".

(Image credit: Future)

What is a full size mattress?

A full size mattress measures 54" wide by 76" long (137cm x 191cm) making it narrower and shorter than a queen. This makes it the perfect choice for smaller bedrooms or for single sleepers who want more space than a twin but not as much room as a queen.

Full size mattresses are great choices for guest rooms as although they’re better suited to single sleepers they can sleep an average sized couple for a night or two, even if it feels a little tight.

Queen size mattress vs full: How much space?

How much space do you need for a queen size mattress?

For queen size beds the recommended room size is at least 12 x 12 feet. This will leave your room feeling airy and spacious and you’ll still have plenty of room for furniture such as nightstands and clothes storage like wardrobes and dressers.

When placing your bed it’s best to leave at least 24" (61cm) of space on the three sides of your bed so you won’t feel cramped and you’ll be able to get in and out easily.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

How much space do you need for a full size mattress?

A full size mattress will fit comfortably in a room measuring at least 10 feet by 10 feet. If your room is bigger than 10 feet by 12 feet then the bed may look a little lost. Where as if your room is any smaller it will feel cramped and you’ll not have enough space for additional furniture.

Just like a queen mattress, always aim to leave 24" (61cm) of space on three sides of the bed. If you’re space is a little tighter then you can reduce this to 18" (46cm), but any less and you’ll feel penned in and cramped. Plus, you need to ensure adequate airflow around your bed so that you don’t fall foul to mattress mold.

Queen size mattress vs full: Price

Generally, queen size mattresses will cos more than full size beds due to the larger size. The price difference can range from $50 to $200 depending on the brand, model and material the mattress is made from.

For example, one of the best hybrid mattresses, the popular Saatva Classic, in full size will cost you $1,995 MSRP whilst a queen will cost $2,095 MSRP so that’s a difference of $100.

Whilst one of the best cooling mattresses the GhostBed Luxe is $2,695 MSRP for a full vs $2,595 MSRP for a queen size making the queen better value than the full. Whatever mattress you’re planning on buying make sure that you keep an eye on the monthly mattress sales and major holiday sales like the Black Friday mattress sales as you can save big on top-rated mattresses and avoid ever paying full MSRP.

(Image credit: GhostBed)

Queen size mattress vs full: Comfort

The comfort levels of a queen size mattress vs a full depends on a few things, for a start what mattress brand you choose, what material it's made from and whether it suits your own sleeping style will make a big difference.

Also whether you’re sharing a bed can make a big difference. If you are sharing then a queen size mattress will offer more personal space with each sleeper getting at least 30 inches of width compared to just 27 inches on a full size mattress.

And single sleepers will have a lot more room to stretch out when it comes to queen size mattresses. Queen size mattresses are also longer than full size which means if you’re taller then you’re going to be a lot more comfortable.

(Image credit: Future)

Queen size mattress vs full: Which should you buy?

Buy a queen size mattress if…

✅ You share a bed: A queen size mattress will give you much more room if you’re sharing a bed. And if you’re a solo sleeper having the extra room to spread out will feel like luxury.

✅ You’re tall: A queen mattress may only have 5 inches of extra length but if you’re tall, that 5 inches of extra leg room will make all the difference. It’s also a better choice if you tend to move around a lot at night and find yourself working your way down the bed.

✅ You have a large bedroom: A queen fits well in any room that’s bigger than 10 x 10 feet, although, we do recommend a minimum of 12 x 12 feet so you have extra room to move around. But if your bedroom is larger then a queen size mattress will look better and not look as though it’s lost in a sea of space.

Buy a full size mattress if...

✅ You are a single sleeper: A full size mattress is ideal for one person. This size won’t feel as cramped as a twin or twin XL and will give you plenty of room to move around.

✅ You have a small bedroom: If you don’t have a large bedroom then a full size mattress is perfect for giving you plenty of bed space whilst keeping floor space. A full mattress will fit well in rooms of 10 x 10 feet.

✅ You are on a tight budget: If you’re a single sleeper or you like to snuggle up to your partner then full size mattresses are generally less expensive than queen size. Full size mattresses offer the perfect balance of comfort and affordability.