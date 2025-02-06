Buy a Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress and get a free bedding bundle worth $599 in epic Presidents’ Day flash sale
A queen Nectar Classic mattress plus everything you need to kit out your new bed is on sale for $649
Nectar has launched a Presidents' Day flash sale offering up to $599 in free bed accessories with any mattress purchase at Nectar. This means you can get a queen-size Nectar Classic Mattress plus a mattress protector, sheet set, and two cooling pillows for just $649.
This is the best deal we've seen on the Nectar Classic since November when prices were $50 less. (That sale brought a queen Nectar Classic to only $599.) Nectar solidified its status as one of the best mattress brands for its incredible value by including free accessories with its affordable beds, but over the last few years, the company has focused more on offering lower prices, so this is quite a rare offer these days.
If you're shopping the Presidents' Day mattress sales for a bed that’s larger or smaller than your current one, this Nectar deal is an excellent choice — you'll be able to get everything you need in one fell swoop. Of course, if you're just looking to expand your sheet and pillow collection, check out our Presidents' Day bedding sales hub.
Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress
Was from: $1,081
Now from: $349
Total saving: Up to $1,197 + up to $599 of free accessories at Nectar
Summary: The Nectar Classic tops our best memory foam mattress guide. It's a marked improvement over the Nectar Original — which was an excellent mattress in its own right — with a sturdier build to accommodate a broader range of body types and sleep styles. (We rate it a medium-firm.) The Nectar Classic also delivers world-class pressure relief, exceptional motion isolation, and above-average edge support. You'll be hard-pressed to find an all-foam mattress that performs this well at this price point. Our Nectar Classic Mattress review has more details.
Price history: Years ago, Nectar mattress sales often included free bedding with mattress purchases. That practice ended when the brand shifted its attention to offering lower prices upfront — but in a surprise move, Nectar is once again including a mattress protector, a sheet set, and up to two of its cooling pillows with all mattresses for Presidents' Day. Keep in mind that Nectar tends to inflate its 'total value' (MSRP) but a queen mattress with a full bedding set and pillows for $649 is a hard deal to pass up. A one-year trial and a forever warranty make this an even better value.
Benefits: Free bedding set | Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping
Alison has reviewed a wide range of mattresses, pillows and other sleep accessories for Tom's Guide, putting the latest hybrid, memory foam and cooling mattresses from Casper, Nectar, Awara, Brooklinen and other leading brands through their paces. Alison has been sharing buying advice and retail news for over a decade.
