Buy a Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress and get a free bedding bundle worth $599 in epic Presidents’ Day flash sale

Nectar has launched a Presidents' Day flash sale offering up to $599 in free bed accessories with any mattress purchase at Nectar. This means you can get a queen-size Nectar Classic Mattress plus a mattress protector, sheet set, and two cooling pillows for just $649.

This is the best deal we've seen on the Nectar Classic since November when prices were $50 less. (That sale brought a queen Nectar Classic to only $599.) Nectar solidified its status as one of the best mattress brands for its incredible value by including free accessories with its affordable beds, but over the last few years, the company has focused more on offering lower prices, so this is quite a rare offer these days.

If you're shopping the Presidents' Day mattress sales for a bed that’s larger or smaller than your current one, this Nectar deal is an excellent choice — you'll be able to get everything you need in one fell swoop. Of course, if you're just looking to expand your sheet and pillow collection, check out our Presidents' Day bedding sales hub.