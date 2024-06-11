Mattress Firm sale — score 20% off and a free adjustable base
Save on popular brands like Serta, Beautyrest and more
When it comes to mattress shopping, we always advise waiting for a big retail holiday. However, 4th of July sales are still a few weeks out, so if you need to shop for the best mattress right now, Mattress Firm has a killer deal right now.
For a limited time, Mattress Firm is taking 20% off select mattresses via coupon code "SAVE20". Plus, use coupon code "ELEVATE" to get a free adjustable base on select purchases. (Eligible purchases are marked as "Free Adjustable Base." You must manually add the base to your cart). That's one of the biggest mattress sales and best Mattress Firm promo codes we've seen.
Mattress Firm After Hours Sale: 20% off @ Mattress Firm
Not sure which mattress to get? Make sure to check out our guides to the best mattress, best memory foam mattress, and best hybrid mattress for our expert recommendations.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.