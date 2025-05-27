Save 25% on all Big Fig mattresses with code: MEMDAY

Big Fig Mattress is the first mattress designed specifically for bigger figures and is now running its biggest sale of the year for Memorial Day! Shoppers can get 25% off all mattress models, including the Big Fig Classic, and the new Big Fig Firm and Big Fig Luxe options. More details on those deals below.

If that wasn't enough, Big Fig are also offering 25% off sitewide with a mattress in your cart - including the Big Fig adjustable base, platform bed, foundation, and bedding - like Premium Cooling Sheets and Adjustable Pillows.

This Memorial Day deal runs through June 6th, but don't worry if you missed out on this offer. Head over to our dedicated Big Fig codes hub for other ways to save money at Big Fig.

Memorial Day Sale at Big Fig

Save 25% on mattresses sitewide Use code: MEMDAY to save on all types of mattresses, including Big Fig Classic, and the new Big Fig Firm and Big Fig Luxe. The deal also includes all types of adjustable base, platform bed, foundation, and bedding - like Premium Cooling Sheets and Adjustable Pillows. Sale runs up to June 6th

Our top picks from Big Fig

Big Fig Firm Mattress Built with a focus on foundational support, this 12-inch model provides the firmest, most resilient feel in the Big Fig collection, ensuring sleepers stay perfectly aligned. $1,237 (was $1,649)

Big Fig Classic Mattress Take care of it with the first and only mattress specifically designed to meet the needs of plus-size sleepers. $1,424 (was $1,899)

Why we love Big Fig!

Founded in 2015, Big Fig is a specialist mattress brand tailored to plus-sized sleepers. Its range includes memory foam & mattress-in-a-box models, along with mattress toppers, pillows, sheets & more designed to support bigger bodies.

We love that Big Fig shipping is absolutely free to the contiguous US, and it'll only take between 5 and 10 working days to arrive. If you'd prefer white glove delivery, then Big Fig can deliver your mattress to any room of your choice and set it up for you. That service will cost $199. If you'd also like the white glove team to take an old bed or mattress away for you, then that'll be an additional $50.