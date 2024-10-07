Luxury Brooklinen weighted blanket now 40% off in huge end of season 'final call' sale

Brooklinen has launched a huge 'final call' bedding sale, making right now the perfect time to transform your bedroom into a cozy haven. Right now, you can save a significant 40% off the Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket at Brooklinen, which means you can buy it for just $86.19 (was $169).

While sleeping on a top-rated bed from our best mattress guide will deliver comfort and support, a weighted blanket can help reduce stress and anxiety. A decent weighted blanket can cost in the region of $150 to $200, depending on the weight and the size. However, this Brooklinen sale means you can save over $86 on a weighted blanket, which is an excellent price on a well-crafted blanket with stress-reducing properties.



If you're shopping for more bedding products, the Brooklinen sale extends to a wide range of bedding products made from high-quality materials like luxe sateen, classic percale, washed linen and textured cotton. Plus, October's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals have started to drop, with huge discounts across top brands.

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket

Was from: $169

Now from: $86.19

Saving: up to $82.81 at Brooklinen Summary: Thanks to the full body pressure relief and hugging sensation, the best weighted blankets can have a calming effect as well as providing an extra layer of cozy comfort to your bed. Brooklinen’s Weighted Throw Blanket weighs 12lbs and has a quilted interior layer of tiny glass beads sewn into small 6x6 squares to prevent bunching or uneven weight distribution. It also comes in a breathable textured cotton cover tested for the brand’s softness standards, available in two colors: fig and driftwood tan. The face of the blanket is a textured blend of 160 GSM 99% cotton and 1% spandex crepe fabric while the underside is a 120 GSM washed cotton, making it naturally soft and breathable and helping it stay fresher for longer. It is both machine washable and dryer safe. With the current deal, you can save up to 40% with the price dropping to $86.19 (was $169), but if you're a new customer you'll be eligible for another 15% off. However, It is important to note that all sales under this discount are final and are not eligible for returns, but you will be covered by a year-long warranty. Benefits: Free shipping | 365-day warranty Price history: Brooklinen is known for luxurious bedding products made from top quality fabrics and materials. The prices often reflect this, but during major sales events like Labor Day we often see around 25% off certain products, as well as sporadic deals throughout the year like the secret summer sale hosted in July which saw a site-wide 15% off all products. This makes the current 40% off, plus an additional 15% for new customers a fantastic deal and well worth taking advantage of.

Should you buy a weighted blanket?

If you’re someone looking for products to soothe your anxiety and improve your sleeping experience, a weighted blanket can help. The weight, usually from glass beads sewn into the lining, provide pressure relief to your body replicating the sensation of a hug, helping you calm down.

Some weighted blankets may trap heat, making them unsuitable for naturally hot sleepers or those who experience hot flashes. However, weighted blankets made with cooling, breathable materials, and are a slightly lighter weight can work well for those who sleep hot.