Lowest price! Sleep Number smart bed gets $3,799 price cut in Presidents' Day sale
Sleep Number is known for it's customizable comfort and leading sleep tracking technology, offering personal insights for better sleep. Among their limited edition mattress suite is the Sleep Number iLE smart bed, which is now 50% off for the first time ever at Sleep Number, bringing you a sweet saving of up to $3,799.50.
We've tested many a comfortable mattress when putting together our best mattress of 2025 guide, but the best smart beds like those produced by Sleep Number take things a step further, using technology to offer a sleep experience that is personal to you and your sleep needs. The iLE smart bed has had an upgrade lately to improve temperature balancing, support and pressure relief to offer pain-free sleep alongside nightly sleep tracking insights.
If you're looking to get tech-savvy with your sleep in this year's President's Day mattress sales, you've come to the right place. We're tracking smart bed prices at leading brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep this sale season to bring you the unbeatable value, and this Sleep Number iLE deal caught our eye. Here's why you should shop it today...
Sleep Number iLE Limited Edition smart bed
Was from: $4,899
Now from: $2,449.50
Saving: Up to $3,799.50 at Sleep Number
Mattress summary: This 12" limited edition smart mattress from Sleep Number, the makers of some of the best smart beds of the year, is complete with the brand's dual adjustable firmness features, allowing you and your partner to find your ideal comfort setting without disagreement. Plus there's a 6" contouring layer designed to cushion pressure points and support your lumbar, making this a great mattress for back pain and side sleepers. Meanwhile Sleep Number's sleep tracking sensors will measure everything from your heart rate to your sleep and wake states and body movements to give you a nightly SleepIQ score and adjust it's firmness accordingly to keep you in the most comfortable, supported position possible. This is handy if you want to learn more about how day-to-day lifestyle choices affect your sleep quality, or struggle to find a comfortable sleeping position throughout the night. At half price, a queen size is now down to $1799.40 from $2,999. You can add a smart bed base for an extra $1,299 to $2,399, depending on exactly how smart you want your bed to be. At $1,299 for a queen, the Sleep Number Flexfit smart base brings you head adjustability and snore mitigation, while the Flexfit 3 smart base (costing $2,399 for a queen) adds head and foot warming and zero gravity positioning into the mix too.
Price history: Sleep Number have been rotating discounts around their smart mattress suite in their new year sale and now ahead of Presidents' Day the biggest discount of 50% has hit the iLE Limited Edition smart bed. We've never seen this discount on this smart mattress before, even during the best mattress sales throughout the year. Needless to say it brings the high performing iLE to its lowest price, making now a good time to snap it up.
Benefits: 100-night trial | Free premium delivery | 15-year warranty
Want adjustable firmness without the tech? Try this...
Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress: was from $3,299 now from $2,899 at Saatva
This luxury smart mattress is built with vulcanized air chambers and is controlled by a remote control which, like the Sleep Number pSE smart bed, enables you to customize the firmness level of your side of the side. The Saatva Solaire lacks smart sleep tracking, but is a good choice for less tech-savvy shoppers looking for adjustable comfort without the faff of connecting your mattress to a mobile phone. With 15% off (that's the best discount we see on this smart bed), a queen size is now down to $3,910 from $4,599. Plus, you're treated well at Saatva with free White Glove delivery and a lifetime warranty.
