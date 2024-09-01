Labor Day king mattresses for back pain sales — save up to 50% at DreamCloud, Saatva, and WinkBed

If you're suffering from back pain and your current king bed isn't helping, then the Labor Day sales are full of king-size mattresses that promise to soothe and support your back to reduce aches and pains. One stand-out deal comes from Saatva, where you can now save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva RX at Saatva, a luxe bed with enhanced back support.

A lot of the top king beds for back pain relief are also found in this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide, too. Both the WinkBed and the DreamCloud Hybrid feature in this guide thanks to the back support and comfort they offer.

Here, you'll find the top three king mattresses to buy in the Labor Day mattress sales if you're in need of some back pain relief. Plus, all three mattresses come with at-home sleep trials, lengthy warranties, and free shipping.

1. King Saatva RX: was $3,795 now $3,395 at Saatva

The Saatva RX ranks No 1 in our best mattress for back pain guide thanks to Saatva's Therapeutic Support Core technology. Our main tester for Saatva RX mattress review has long-term lower back pain and mild scoliosis, and she found that the RX delivers a good balance of firm support versus comforting pressure relief. Extras include a 365-night sleep trial, free white glove delivery, and a lifetime warranty.

2. King DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: was $1,785 now $835 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud offers excellent back support thanks to its firm feel, and cradling combo of adaptive foam and innersprings to support the lower lumbar and reduce lower back pain. Our DreamCloud Mattress review also praised the bed's motion isolation, making it a great king bed for couples. Extras include free shipping and returns, lifetime warranty, and a 365-night sleep trial.

3. King WinkBed: was $1,999 now $1,699 at DreamCloud

Our testers for the WinkBed mattress review loved the customizable support for people with back pain. Its sturdy, zoned support promotes proper spinal alignment while its foam adds great pressure relief. A $300 off discount takes a king to $1,699, and extras include 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

How big is a king size bed?

A king size bed in the US is 76" wide and 80" long (approximately 193cm wide and 203cm long), which is the size of two twin XL beds pushed together. They tend to suit bed-sharing couples and co-sleeping families, along with spacious bedrooms.

They are much larger than twin, full, and queen beds, and are wider but shorter than California King beds. However, a standard king mattress and Cal King mattress are usually priced the same.