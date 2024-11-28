Quick! King size cooling mattress just $293 in today's Amazon Black Friday sale

Running hot at night is one of the main causes of poor sleep and cooling sleep solutions can be expensive. But Amazon's Black Friday sale has landed, taking 15% off a king size Zinus 12" Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam Mattress, bringing the price down to $293.24 (was $344.99). That's an incredibly price for a king size bed, especially one with specialist cooling properties.

We've found some great deals on this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets this sale season, but rarely do we see a king size mattress drop this low. As a memory foam mattress with additional cooling features, hot side sleepers won't want to miss out. This Zinus mattress has a simple three-layer design of memory foam infused with Green Tea, designed to help the bed maintain freshness by wicking moisture. This, combined with the cooling gel infused memory foam helps sleepers regulate their temperature throughout the night.

This already affordable mattress is a steal this Black Friday. If you're shopping the Black Friday mattress deals on a particularly tight budget but want strong pressure relief, cooling and eco credentials, this is the deal for you. Here's why.

King size Zinus 12 inch Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam mattress

Was: $344.99

Now: $293.24

Saving: $51.75 at Amazon Mattress summary: The Zinus 12 inch Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam mattress is very similar to the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress we've recently reviewed, but it is 2 inches taller and has upgraded cooling features that are sure to help year-round hot sleepers. Topped with soothing gel foam, this mattress is designed to wick away heat, cradle pressure points and contour to the shape of your body to improve circulation and decrease stress on your joints during the night. That is why the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is our pick for the top affordable bed in our best mattress for side sleepers guide, note that this model just has a cooling upgrade. At 12 inches tall, this model is also the most sturdy mattress in the Zinus line up (its mattresses start at 6 inches), meaning it will offer better support too. The full and king size Zinus 12 inch Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam mattress are the only sizes discounted right now, with a king at $293.24 (was $344.99). The queen and twin are still at full MSRP. So, we recommend upgrading to a king size mattress if you have the space for it. Benefits: Free delivery | 10-year warranty Price history: Zinus mattresses are almost always discounted on both the manufacturer's website and at third-party retailers. Although there is 31% off this mattress on Zinus' own website right now, MSRPs are much lower on Amazon, meaning you get a better deal with the 15% discount there. The king size is currently at the lowest price we have ever seen at Amazon. Plus you'll still get free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

