Is the Saatva Contour5 Mattress worth buying in the Black Friday sales? We tested it — here's our advice

The Saatva Contour5 a premium memory foam mattress and you can currently enjoy a significant saving in the Black Friday sale. But is it worth your money, even at a discount? Our mattress testing team put the Contour5 through it’s paces to help you decide.

Saatva is the brand behind the bed at the top of our best mattress guide, and the Contour5 is another highly-rated mattress; our testers awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars. The choice of comfort levels and exceptional pressure relief stood out for our experienced testing panel, describing it as suitable for "all sleep styles".

And while Saatva mattresses can be a little on the pricey side, the Black Friday mattress deals make this a great time to buy. Our exclusive sale link saves you $400 on any Saatva mattress, meaning you can get a queen Saatva Contour5 for just $2,595 (was $2,995). So, let’s dive deep and find out whether the Saatva Contour5 is the right mattress for you this Black Friday.

Saatva Contour5 Mattress: twin from $1,895 now $1,495 at Saatva

The Contour5 is Saatva’s newest memory foam mattress, offering a more luxurious and cooling experience than the previous Saatva Loom & Leaf. Right now there’s $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Contour5 which brings a queen down to just $2,595 (was $2,995). You also get some of the best benefits on the market, with a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

What it feels to sleep on a Saatva Contour5 Mattress

Our mattress tester, Karen Freeman, slept-on a king-size Saatva Contour5 in a Medium feel for over four weeks, sharing the bed with her partner. For an in-depth look at the Contour5, make sure to read her Saatva Contour5 mattress review. Short on time? Here we'll tell you the highlights, so you can find out what it feels like to sleep on this premium memory foam mattress.

Our lead tester is primarily a side sleeper, occasionally a back sleeper, while her partner lies on his stomach — so we had all the bases covered. We tested the Medium feel, which Saatva rates at 5-7/10 on the firmness scale (one being soft, 10 being rock hard). As a side sleeper, our reviewer found this bed slept comfortably with "an excellent balance of support and comfort".

(Image credit: Saatva)

If you’re a side sleeper who craves sink-in softness, then this mattress will deliver. It features a layer of dense, high-quality 5lb memory foam that our testers found offers just the right level of sink-in comfort without the feeling that you’re stuck. Karen described it as a "Goldilocks" mattress; "just right".

Our secondary tester also slept quite comfortably on his stomach. But if you’re a dedicated front sleeper, the Firm feel, which sits at around 8/10 on the firmness scale, is likely to be a better option. Most of the beds in our best mattress for stomach sleepers guide have a firmer feel.

Memory foam can sleep warm, an issue we had during our Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress review. Saatva claims that Contour5 is cooler than it’s predecessor thanks to it’s CoolVent™ system, which absorbs and disperses excess body heat, and the gel-infused memory foam with airflow channels. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for temperature control — it perhaps can't rival the best cooling mattresses, but it sleeps cooler than most all-foam beds.

(Image credit: Future)

Like the best memory foam mattresses the Contour5 does a great job absorbing and isolating movement. For anyone sharing a bed with a restless partner (like our lead tester) this means uninterrupted sleep night after night.

The edge support does let this mattress down slightly: we described it as "average". Other than that, our biggest complaint was for the $99 returns free (found on all Saatva mattresses). The Contour5 is a premium mattress and it feels like one too. And the perks match the price tag, with the full white glove service for free, plus a lifetime warranty and 365-night sleep trial.

3 reasons to buy the Saatva Contour5 mattress

If you’ve been wanting a premium mattress for a while, here are three reasons why you should buy the Saatva Contour5 this Black Friday…

1. You suffer with back pain

The Saatva Contour5 has dedicated lumbar support that keeps your spine perfectly aligned — which is a key feature for anyone who suffers with back pain. The Contour5 also features a specialist cooling layer in the center-third of the mattress, keeping the lumbar area cooler to ease aches and pains. Although the Contour5 isn't our favorite Saatva mattress for back pain — that's the Saatva RX mattress, now $400 off at Saatva.

(Image credit: Future)

2. You share a bed

Whether you share your bed with a restless partner or a pet, this all-foam mattress does an outstanding job of isolating motion. During our review period, our lead tester both shared a bed with their own restless partner, and used a wine glass and weight drop test to determine motion isolation. The verdict? Excellent, Plus, with a feel that suits almost any sleep position, two conflicting sleep styles can share a bed.

3. You love memory foam but sleep hot

If you love the feel of memory foam but you sleep hot, then this mattress is ideal. The Saatva Contour5 has plenty of cooling tech including a breathable organic cover, a CoolVent system with heat wicking phase change material and a layer of gel-infused memory foam with air channels. While this mattress won’t actively cool you, it does stay temperature neutral so you won’t get too hot overnight. And it does all that while maintaining the classic foam 'hug' coziness.

3 reasons not to buy the Saatva Contour5 mattress

If you still can’t decide whether the Saatva Contour5 is for you, here are three reasons why you may want to delete it from your cart and choose a different bed instead.

1. You like to spread out on the bed

If you like to starfish, the bad news is that the edge support on the Contour5 is less than impressive. We don’t expect fantastic edge support from an all-foam beds anyway, but this is poor for a mattress at this price point. Our lead tester felt the mattress "sank pretty far beneath them" when sitting on the edge, which can make it hard for those with limited mobility to get out of bed. This experience was backed up by objective tests — a weight balanced on the side of the bed sank significantly further than when placed in the center.

(Image credit: Future)

2. You want the best price possible

Even in the $400 off Saatva Black Friday sale, the Contour5 is a premium mattress. If you want to save as much as you can, we recommend waiting for the 15% off sale to start. We've seen this 15% off Saatva mattress sale pop up a few times throughout the year, and although it's typically short lived, it offers the biggest monetary discount on the Contour5..

3. You like to move around in the night

One of the major benefits of the Saatva Contour5 is its sink-in cushioning, but that can be a drawback. If you like to move around and change positions at night, you may find that the Contour5 isn’t as responsive as you need it to be. The best hybrid mattresses, which bring together memory foam and coils for a more bouncy feel, might be a better choice. (Check out our Saatva Classic Mattress review for a good alternative).

WHERE TO FIND SAATVA BLACK FRIDAY MATTRESS DEALS

The only place to buy a Saatva mattress this Black Friday is online, direct from the company. Saatva mattresses may be a little more expensive than some rival brands but the price reflects the quality and regular sales can help you save.

Saatva doesn’t run evergreen deals so it’s best to keep an eye on the Saatva mattress sales page for up-to-date prices and exclusive discounts. Buying from Saatva also gets you the best benefits on the market, with free white glove delivery, a 365-night sleep trial and a forever warranty.

Right now we have an exclusive deal that sees $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Contour5 mattress. While it might not quite compare to the 15% off deal, it's still a bigger saving than we usually see at Saatva.

Other top Black Friday mattress deals to consider