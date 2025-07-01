I’m a bit old school when it comes to training and haven’t embraced AI like some of my colleagues in the industry.

That said, the other week, I overheard an instructor mention using Google Gemini to program a progressive strength program for a client. While this doesn’t sit right with me personally, it did pique my curiosity.

And when I get curious, I investigate. I decided to ask Gemini a simple question — “Can you build me a five-move dumbbell workout. I’m a personal trainer and experienced with strength training.”

I kept it deliberately semi-vague to see how in-depth Gemini might go with the response, and how creative it could be off the cuff. Here’s exactly what I was given, and my verdict as a trainer. Coaching cap firmly on, this is what I really think.

What 5-move dumbbell workout did Google Gemini share?

“Here's a five-move full-body dumbbell workout designed for an experienced individual like yourself,” Gemini tells me. Thanks, Gemini.

“This workout provides a solid foundation for a full-body session using just dumbbells. You can adjust the rest times between sets (e.g., 60-90 seconds) based on your conditioning and the intensity of the weights used.”

It even asked me if I wanted modifications or another type of workout.

Here’s what Gemini programmed:

Dumbbell goblet squat

Focus: Quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, core

Quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, core Sets & reps: 3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions

3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions Hold one dumbbell against your chest with both hands, cupping the top head of the dumbbell

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly pointed out

Brace your core and keep your chest up

Lower into a squat, pushing your hips back and bending your knees as if sitting into a chair

Go as deep as your mobility allows while maintaining a neutral spine

Drive through your heels to return to the starting position, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Dumbbell bent-over row

Focus: Lats, rhomboids, traps, biceps

Lats, rhomboids, traps, biceps Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions

3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions Hold a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing each other (neutral grip)

Hinge at your hips, keeping a slight bend in your knees, until your torso is nearly parallel to the floor

Keep your back straight and core engaged. Let the dumbbells hang directly below your shoulders

Pull the dumbbells toward your lower chest and upper abdomen, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top

Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position with control.

Dumbbell bench press

Focus: Chest (pectorals), shoulders (anterior deltoids), triceps

Chest (pectorals), shoulders (anterior deltoids), triceps Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions

3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions Lie on a flat bench (or the floor) with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward, hands just outside your shoulders

Press the dumbbells straight up toward the ceiling until your arms are fully extended, but don't lock your elbows

Slowly lower the dumbbells back down to the sides of your chest, feeling a stretch in your pectorals

Ensure your elbows are tucked slightly (about 45 degrees from your body) to protect your shoulders.

Dumbbell overhead press

Focus: Shoulders (deltoids), triceps, upper traps, core

Shoulders (deltoids), triceps, upper traps, core Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions

3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward

Brace your core and glutes to maintain a stable torso

Press the dumbbells directly overhead until your arms are fully extended, but don't lock your elbows

Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position with control

Avoid leaning excessively.

Dumbbell Romanian deadlift (RDL)

Focus: Hamstrings, glutes, lower back

Hamstrings, glutes, lower back Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions

3-4 sets of 8-12 repetitions Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your thighs

Keep a slight bend in your knees

Keeping your back straight and core tight, hinge at your hips, pushing your glutes back as the dumbbells descend along your shins

Lower until you feel a good stretch in your hamstrings, typically when the dumbbells are around mid-shin level

Avoid rounding your back

Engage your glutes and hamstrings to pull yourself back up to the starting position, maintaining a straight back.

In the video above, we demonstrate with a barbell. Simply replace with dumbbells and perform the same movement pattern.

Here’s what I like and dislike about the dumbbell routine

I kept it vague, but I was still slightly disappointed that Gemini went very basic with the routine, despite my sharing that I am a personal trainer who is very familiar with strength training.

The exercises above are great dumbbell moves to include in your routine, but I would put this routine down as a beginner-friendly dumbbell workout if you’re just starting out in the gym.

Gemini also kept it basic when referring to the target muscles, failing to mention the full array of muscles working, including some stabilizer muscles. That’s fine if you’re just looking for an overview — a legs or chest routine, for example — but not if you actually want the detail of your training regime and full range of benefits.

For example, the Romanian deadlift targets the erector spinae muscles of the lower back, which stabilize the spine isometrically (without flexion or extension). Secondary muscles include the adductors and some muscles that create stability, like the traps, core and rhomboids.

But it’s not all doom and gloom — Gemini picked compound exercises, making the routine efficient by using a traditional resistance style of training that can help you grow muscle over time. It provides sets and reps, and hits all major muscle groups.

Although Gemini doesn’t provide a warm-up or cool-down routine (to be fair, I didn’t ask), it does tell me to remember one. And also encourages me to adjust the weights to be challenging without losing form. Sound advice.

Gemini even tells me that adjustable dumbbells can help me switch between moves more easily — perfect timing for a set of the best adjustable dumbbells.

Did I expect a bit more detail about the movements, why they've been programmed and how I can scale them? yes. Do I have the right to be disappointed? Probably not. But the reason I kept it vague was that some people may not know the right questions to ask or the level of detail required for a proper and thorough routine.

If you plan to program your workouts using Gemini or ChatGPT, remember that AI can’t replace a personal trainer or physiotherapist, so you won’t get in-depth injury management, spotting, or adaptations — that’s down to a human touch.

Also, remember, if an exercise doesn’t feel right for you or you experience pain, you should stop and seek medical advice.