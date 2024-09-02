I'm a sleep editor — don’t miss these Labor Day mattress bedding bundle deals
5 mattresses with free bedding bundles in today’s Labor Day sales
Labor Day is here, bringing incredible discounts across a wide range of mattresses. But if you’re looking to stretch your money even further (and who isn’t), there are several deals that also include free bedding bundles. Like the 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe, which comes with two free pillows, a mattress protector and bed sheets at Helix, worth up to $418.
If you are shopping for a new mattress this Labor Day, our best mattress guide includes top-rated beds for all sleep styles and budget. As a sleep editor, I know that cost alone shouldn’t ever be a deciding factor when it comes to choosing a new mattress. However there’s no harm in seeking out the best deals that deliver bang for your buck – which is where these deals come in.
I’ve rounded up the 5 of the best Labor Day mattress sales that include free bedding bundles. From Bear, Birch, Leesa and Puffy, these are today’s best deals that include free bedding bundles. Let’s take a closer look.
1. Helix Midnight Luxe: Was from $1,373.75 now $1,002.84 at Helix Sleep
Free bedding bundle: Get two free pillows, mattress protector and bed sheets with purchase, worth up to $418
The Helix Midnight Luxe tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide, thanks to its incredible pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. Key takeaways from our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review is that this bed boasts excellent motion isolation, provides enough sink-in comfort for side sleepers but enhanced lumbar support means its supportive enough for back sleepers too. For Labor Day, there's a decent 27% off the Luxe, which brings a queen down to $1,732 (was $2,373). Plus you'll get the free bedding bundle worth $418, making this a top notch Helix mattress sale. You'll get a 100 night sleep trial, 15 year warranty and free shipping.
2. Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: Was from $1,893 now $1,335 at Bear
Free bedding bundle: Two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector worth up to $500
The Bear Elite Hybrid is a luxury mattress with enhanced lumbar support suitable for all sleep positions. During our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review, our testers were impressed with its comfort, especially side and stomach sleeping. It boasts reliable temperature regulation, customizable firmness options and deep pressure relief. Use the discount code LD4TY to unlock the Bear's (incredible) 40% off Labor Day sale, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,383 (was $2,305) - that's the lowest price we've seen on this bed this year. The Bear Elite Hybrid comes with a 120 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.
3. Leesa Original Hybrid Mattress: Was from $1,049 now $734 at Leesa
Bedding bundle: Free down alternative pillows and microfiber sheet set worth $299
The Leesa Original Hybrid boasts a combination of contouring foam and responsive springs to ensures correct spinal alignment and plenty of pressure relief, making it a good choice for back sleepers who want a slightly softer feel. Leesa sales typically range between 25% and 30%, with the best deals reserved for major sale events. Right now there's 30% off the Leesa Original Hybrid Mattress, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,049 from $1,499. Plus, you'll get two free down-alternative pillows and a microfiber sheet set. The Leesa Original comes with a 100 night sleep trial and 10 year warranty.
4. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress: Was from $619 now $399 at Cocoon by Sealy
Bedding bundle: Two free pillows, sheet set and mattress protector worth $179
Granted, there's always 35% off the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, but that doesn't mean that it isn't spectacular value (which is partly why it's our budget choice in our best cooling mattress guide). With a memory foam design and a medium-firm feel, it’s suitable for all sleep styles. Our testers for the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review found the mattress to sleep impressively cool for an all-foam bed thanks to its heat-dissipating Phase Change Material cover. It comes with a 100 night sleep trial and 10 year warranty.
5. Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress: was from $2,599 now $1,249 at Puffy
Bedding bundle: Two free pillows, sheet set and mattress protector worth up to $600
The Puffy Royal offers plenty of sink-in plushness yet the inclusion of adaptive coils give plenty of support. During our Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress review, our testers felt that both back and side sleepers will benefit most from this bed. Meanwhile, the softer foams also provide plenty of motion isolation, which is great news for anyone who shares a bed. A queen size mattress is currently $2,399 (MSRP $3,749) along with the free bedding bundle with code LABORDAY.
Nicola Appleton is Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide, specialising in quality news content surrounding sleep and wellbeing. Nicola cut her teeth as a journalist in a busy newsroom in Bristol, UK, 15 years ago as part of a team at Britain's largest independent press agency. Since then, her job as a journalist has taken her to the States, to Sydney, and then back to Blighty, where she has written and edited features for a whole host of prominent British and international brands, including The Independent, The Sydney Morning Herald, HuffPost, Refinery29, Stylist and more. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress reviewers at Tom's Guide, helping steer readers towards the very best mattresses on the market.