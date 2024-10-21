I’m a sleep deals writer — here’s why I’d buy a Sealy Posturepedic mattress this week

The Sealy Posturepedic range houses some of the best mattresses for relieving discomfort like muscle and joint pain, and are carefully designed using scientific research and testing to achieve the best results. With the brand's standard sale you can get up to 36% off some of its most popular mattresses, including up to $380 off the Posturepedic Spring mattress at Sealy, bringing a queen size down to just $599 (was $799).

If you've been struggling with aches and pains, an orthopedic mattress could be just what you need. And Sealy mattresses are renowned for their proper spinal alignment and pressure relief, designed to reduce strain and tension on the muscles.

As you can imagine, specialist mattresses come at a premium price. But you don't need to wait until the Black Friday mattress deals to get the best discount on your next bed. The current Fall Sale at Sealy matches the evergreen reductions we've seen throughout the year, which provide excellent value. We're looking at the best deals from Sealy to shop right now so you can make the best investment for your sleep needs.

Today's top mattress deals

1. Sealy Posturepedic Spring mattress

Was from: $699

Now from: $524

Saving: Up to $380 at Sealy Summary: If you're not a fan of foam mattresses, the Sealy Posturepedic Spring mattress is an excellent choice, offering strong full-body support with motion-absorbing coils. Our mattress tester found the Spring Bloom to be fantastic for soothing aches and pains, and we think this cheaper option will have many of the same benefits. Right now you can save 25% on this supportive bed, bringing the price of a queen down to $599 (was $799). Benefits: 90-night trial | Free delivery | 10-year warranty Price history: At full price, the Sealy is fairly reasonable when compared to other mattresses of its caliber, and with the 25% off discount running throughout the year, you won't need to be strategic when choosing when to buy.

2. Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid mattress

Was from: $1,149

Now from: $729

Saving: Up tp $860 at Sealy Summary: If you prefer a softer feel, the Posturepedic Hybrid provides all the benefits of spine and joint pain relief, in a softer, foam top package. A breathable antibacterial cover sits atop the brand's trademark supportive coils, keeping you cool, comfortable and supported the whole night through. It comes in two options - soft and firm. For either version, a queen will cost $799 (was $1,249) with the current saving of 36%. Benefits: 90-night trial | free delivery | 10-year warranty Price history: If you can snap up a Posturepedic Hybrid before the sale ends, you're looking at a huge discount of $450 and that's a great price for this mid-range mattress. This is the cheapest price we've seen this mattress for, at the time of writing.

3. Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II mattress

Was from: $1,299.99

Now from: $633.99

Saving: up to $769 at Mattress Firm Summary: Sealy's Posturepedic Plus mattresses represent the higher tier of comfort and support available from the firm. This particular mattress is an older model, no longer available at Sealy, but discounted generously at third party retailers. It boasts a supportive coil layer underneath a gel-infused memory foam top, providing superior pressure-relief and low motion-transfer. The cheapest price we've found for this luxury mattress is for a queen $779.99 at Mattress Firm. By shopping from a differently retailer, you won't get the same suite of benefits, but you do get a longer trial, at 120 nights instead of Sealy's standard 90. Benefits: 120-night sleep trial Price history: If you go directly to Sealy, you'll find only one Plus mattress - the Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid. This is currently at full price, starting at $1,779. But at Mattress Firm you can get this older, but no less premium model at a greatly reduced price. We'd recommend taking full advantage of this deal, as it's unlikely you'll see more than this generous 51% off.

What is a Posturepedic mattress?

'Posturepedic' is a term invented by Sealy to describe their orthopedic mattresses, which are designed to help correct sleepers' postures. But just because the word is an invention of marketing doesn't mean that it doesn't hold genuine benefits for sleepers of all types.

Posturepedic mattresses are designed with three pillars in mind - comfort, support, and durability. The mattresses are crafted to correctly support the spine and relieve pressure points. Sealy has worked with orthopedic researchers to ensure their beds are the genuine article, and as such have earned praise from our testers here at Tom's Guide, who rated the Cocoon by Sealy Chill one of the best cooling mattresses.