I'm a mattress writer — here's my 3-step guide to buying the best split king bed in the 4th of July sales

As a mattress writer, I know that split king beds don't come cheap — so it's important to know whether you're getting your money's worth. However, it can be hard to know how to shop for a split king mattress that's right for you both.

All of our top picks in this year's best mattress guide can be made into a split king mattress. In fact, any mattress can form a split king provided that there's a twin XL size option.

So, if you're wondering what a split king mattress is and how to find the right one, here are my expert tips for buying a split king bed. Plus, I've rounded up some of the best deals on split king beds that you can buy ahead of the 4th of July mattress sales.

What is a split king mattress?

(Image credit: Saatva)

Simply put, a split king mattress is two twin XL mattresses pushed together on the same king-size bed base or foundation to form one king-size bed. This means that couples can share a bed, but not a mattress.

This set-up comes with a lot of benefits. For instance, if you share a bed with a restless sleeper whose movements are waking you up, separate mattresses mean that the motions of their tossing and turning won't transfer to your side of the bed. Separate mattresses also mean you can customize your mattress the way you want, such as adding a twin XL mattress topper or cooling bedding. It's also perfect for fans of the The Scandinavian Sleep Method.

How to shop for a split king mattress: 3 things to look for

1. Customizable firmness options

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you and your partner have very different sleep styles and body types, then it's likely you'll need different firmness levels. For example, the best mattress for side sleepers with petite bodies will be soft and cushioning, while the best mattresses for stomach sleepers with a heavier build will be firm and supportive.

While you can buy two twin XL mattresses from any mattress brand, I suggest looking for a mattress that comes with at least two firmness options. For example, brands such as Brooklyn Bedding, Saatva, Purple, and Lucid Mattress have models that are available in different firmness levels. Read our guide on how firm a mattress should be for more information on what mattress will suit your sleep style.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Compatibility with adjustable bed bases

(Image credit: Lucid Mattress)

If you're wondering if you need an adjustable base with your split king mattress, the answer depends on whether their features benefit you and your partner. For example, if you have different health conditions (such as sleep apnea, snoring, pregnancy, or joint pain) then an adjustable bed base in the zero gravity position can help a lot.

In order to make sure that your twin XL mattresses are compatible with an adjustable bed base, check that they are under 14 inches tall and are not innerspring beds (innerspring hybrids are fine, however), inflatable beds, or water beds.

3. A sleep trial of at least 100 nights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Split king mattresses aren't for everyone, especially if you're used to a traditional king mattress. That's why we always reccomend looking for a mattress that comes with a sleep trial that lasts a minimum of 100 nights so you can test it out before fully committing.

While you can find some of the best cheap mattresses on Amazon, it's always best to buy directly from the brand's website instead as they'll come with free trials. The average trial lasts 100 nights, but some brands generously offer a 1-year trial. However, be aware of 30-night sleep trials - this isn't enough time to tell if you like it or not.

3 best split king mattress deals

2. Lucid Memory Foam Mattress (2 x Twin XL): was $455.98 now $410.98 at Lucid

The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of the most affordable mattresses with customizable firmness, coming in medium, plush, or firm. Right now, there's a 10% off sale at Lucid, plunging a two twin XL mattresses down to $410.98.