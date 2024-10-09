I'm a mattress topper expert — why I'd buy this Amazon Prime Day queen Lucid bed topper deal

As a mattress topper tester, part of my job involves tracking their prices — and I've found great deal this October Prime Day if you're in the market for an affordable queen-size bed topper. Right now, you can save over 20% on a queen-size 3" Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper at Amazon, taking the price from $99.99 to $79.26.

If you want to upgrade your bed's support but don't have the budget to buy one of the best mattresses of 2024, then a mattress topper is a great way to refresh your mattress for less. The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper currently features as our top budget option in this year's best mattress toppers guide, thanks to its amazing value and comfort.

This Amazon Prime Day deal means that this queen-sized 3" topper is $20 cheaper than if you were to buy it directly from the Lucid brand. Head over to Lucid Mattress, and the topper is being sold at its full retail price of $99.99. This is a great deal on a best-value bed topper, and one of the top discounts you'll find in this October's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals.

Queen Lucid 3" Gel Memory Foam Topper

Was: $99.99

Now: $79.26

Saving: Up to $20.63 at Amazon Summary: The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper is one of the best cheap mattress toppers on the market. It's also one of the best memory foam mattress toppers for both tight budgets and side sleepers thanks to its cheap price and plushness to cushion shoulders and hips. It's also ventilated and infused with cooling gel for enhanced breathability, so it's a good choice if you want to cool down a warm mattress. While it's not the most cooling bed topper around, for the low price you can't fault it. Keep in mind that there's no cover or anchor straps included, though this shouldn't be a problem if you already have a mattress protector and sheet to cover the topper and keep it in place. Price history: This Amazon-exclusive discount is a stand out when considering that the same topper is being sold at MSRP on the brand's website. It's highest price on Amazon was $129.99 last year, so this deal is one of the best. Benefits: 30-day returns | 3-year warranty | Free shipping

What is a cooling gel mattress topper?

A cooling gel mattress topper is a bed topper which has foam infused with cooling gel. The gel dissipates body heat, which then helps to keep sleepers cool if they overheat at night. Many foam mattress toppers are infused with cooling substances, such as graphite or copper.

The cooling gel is usually added to memory foam as this type of foam can trap heat. Gel foam is also used in the top foam layers of the best hybrid mattresses and the best memory foam mattresses, as well the best cooling mattresses.