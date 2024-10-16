I'm a mattress tester with lower back pain — why I'd buy the Nolah Evolution 15" in today's $1,100 off sale
There's 35% off Nolah’s top-rated mattress for lower back pain
Lower back pain is a common disruptor of my sleep. As a mattress tester, I know that the right bed with the optimum level of lumbar support can help — and the Nolah Evolution 15” mattress is one of my top-recommendations. Right now, there’s 35% off the Nolah Evolution 15” mattress at Nolah Mattress, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,649 (was $2,499). Plus, you'll get two pillows thrown in for free.
If you are shopping for a new mattress to help banish aches and pains, all the beds within this year's best mattress guide offer excellent overall comfort and support. However, the Nolah Evolution 15” is crafted specifically to alleviate back pain, offering targeted lumbar support and superb pressure relief to help soothe tired, achy joints.
Today's 35% off sale is an excellent price on Nolah's best-selling hybrid, with savings reaching up to $1,100 for a split king — that's one of the strongest discounts we've seen all year. However, holding out for the Black Friday mattress deals could bring even bigger savings. Unsure whether to buy now or wait? Let's take a closer look at the mattress and today's deal.
Nolah Evolution 15” mattress
Was: from $1,499
Now: from $1,047 at Nolah
Saving: Up to $1,100 at Nolah Mattress
Summary: The Nolah Evolution 15" is a luxury hybrid mattress, boasting seven support layers and, as it's name suggests, standing at 15 inches tall. The Nolah 15" is one of our best mattresses for back pain, thanks to it's targeted lumbar support (which is the gap at the base of your back) and excellent pressure relief. During our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, our lead tester was impressed with its motion isolation, but felt that the edge support could be better. You can choose between three firmness options - Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm - which means it's suitable for almost all sleepers. We tested a Luxury Firm (which we rated as a 7 out of 10 for firmness) and found that it was supportive enough for back and stomach sleepers, but a touch too firm for side sleepers. Like the best hybrid mattresses, temperature regulation is reliable, thanks to the air channels created by the individually wrapped coils. Plus, a cool-to-the-touch ArcticTex top cover which quickly traps and releases heat, as well as a quilted Euro topper with 2in of cooling foam, and two inches of Nolah's proprietary AirFoamICE graphite-infused memory foam.
Price history: There's up to $1,100 off the Nolah Evolution 15" in today's mattress sale, plus two free pillows. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,624 (was $2,499). This is an excellent deal, but doesn't quite match the lowest price we've seen so far this year - that was $1,524 for a queen back in February. If you need a new mattress right now then this is a deal worth taking advantage off. But if you want the best possible price, your best bet is waiting for the Black Friday deals to land next month.
Benefits: 120-night trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty
Need a mattress with sturdy edge support? Try this deal instead
The WinkBed: was $1,149 now $849 at WinkBeds
Like the Nolah Evolution 15" mattress, the WinkBed offers customizable support, excellent for those with back pain. However, unlike the Nolah, the WinkBed boasts excellent edge support, which is important for anyone who needs to sit, lie or push off from the bed's edge. The current evergreen WinkBed discount knocks $300 off all sizes, which means a queen costs $1,499 (down from $1,799), which is slightly cheaper than the Nolah. You'll also get free shipping and returns, a 120-night sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty.
