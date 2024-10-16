I'm a mattress tester with lower back pain — why I'd buy the Nolah Evolution 15" in today's $1,100 off sale

Nolah Evolution 15” mattress

Was: from $1,499

Now: from $1,047 at Nolah

Saving: Up to $1,100 at Nolah Mattress

Summary: The Nolah Evolution 15" is a luxury hybrid mattress, boasting seven support layers and, as it's name suggests, standing at 15 inches tall. The Nolah 15" is one of our best mattresses for back pain, thanks to it's targeted lumbar support (which is the gap at the base of your back) and excellent pressure relief. During our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, our lead tester was impressed with its motion isolation, but felt that the edge support could be better. You can choose between three firmness options - Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm - which means it's suitable for almost all sleepers. We tested a Luxury Firm (which we rated as a 7 out of 10 for firmness) and found that it was supportive enough for back and stomach sleepers, but a touch too firm for side sleepers. Like the best hybrid mattresses, temperature regulation is reliable, thanks to the air channels created by the individually wrapped coils. Plus, a cool-to-the-touch ArcticTex top cover which quickly traps and releases heat, as well as a quilted Euro topper with 2in of cooling foam, and two inches of Nolah's proprietary AirFoamICE graphite-infused memory foam.

Price history: There's up to $1,100 off the Nolah Evolution 15" in today's mattress sale, plus two free pillows. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,624 (was $2,499). This is an excellent deal, but doesn't quite match the lowest price we've seen so far this year - that was $1,524 for a queen back in February. If you need a new mattress right now then this is a deal worth taking advantage off. But if you want the best possible price, your best bet is waiting for the Black Friday deals to land next month.

Benefits: 120-night trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty