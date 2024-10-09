I slept on the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress — this is why it's the best Amazon Prime Day deal

As a sleep writer, I know that Prime Day is an excellent time to shop for sleep products and accessories — especially Japanese floor mattresses. Right now, you can save up to 45% on all sizes and colors of the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress at Amazon, with the best-selling queen futon down from $163.89 to $93.49.

There are loads of great beds to choose from in this year's best mattress guide, but I understand that these mattresses aren't the most affordable if all you need is a quick temporary bed for overnight guests. Meanwhile, Japanese Floor Mattresses are foldable, space-saving and much cheaper than a guest bed.

I recently tried the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress and was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable it was, so I know this is one of the best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals. Plus, while some Japanese Floor Mattresses discounted this Amazon Prime Day come with no extras, the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress also comes with a dust cover, a storage bag, and bandage straps to make storing away it a breeze.

MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress

Was: From $59.99

Now: From $69.99

Saving: Up to $74.40 at Amazon Summary: Recently, I tried this best-selling Japanese floor mattress, and I was impressed with both it's comfort and support. Not once did I feel like I was sleeping on the ground thanks to the 4" thick cushioning it provided. While the thickness did mean it was quite was bulky even when rolled up and stored away, the included storage bag and bandage straps did mean it was easy to store away once I was done sleeping on it. (Plus, it takes up much less room than a full-blown guest bed.) The futon comes in 22 different colors and patterns, so I recommend clicking through different colors of the size you want to see if there's any deals available. Price history: Last month, a queen in an off-white shade was 35% off, bringing the MSRP of $168.89 down to $109.99. Benefits: 30-day returns | Free shipping

Does a Japanese Floor Mattress need a bed frame?

No, the beauty of a Japanese floor mattress is that it doesn't not require a bed frame or base. However, while you can put the Japanese futon directly on the floor, I highly recommend you place it on a tatami mat, especially if you intend to use it for more than a couple of nights.

A tatami mat is a traditional Japanese straw mat that is designed to keep the floor mattress dry and boost its comfort and support. When I tested out the MAXYOYO Japanese floor mattress mat, I also used the FULI Tatami Mat from Amazon . I found it kept my floor mattress clean and provided a nice base for it, too.