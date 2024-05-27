I slept on the Helix Midnight Luxe and yes you should definitely buy it in today's 30% off Memorial Day sale

The best mattress for side sleepers offers blissful pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees — and I should know, I've slept on it. After testing the Helix Midnight Luxe, it went straight to the top of our best mattress for side sleepers buying guide, thanks to its incredible sigh-worthy support and outstanding comfort.

To celebrate today's Memorial Day mattress sales, there's an incredible 30% off the Helix Midnight Luxe., plus Helix will throw in two free pillows. That brings the price of a queen size Helix Midnight Luxe mattress down to $1,661at Helix Sleep, from $2,373. Price-wise, this is a better deal than we saw during last Black Friday and well-worth taking advantage of.

It's ultra plush sewn-in pillow top cover absorbs pressure from the touch-points of the bed, while the enhanced lumbar support and blend of responsive foam layers hold you on top of the mattress - which is why it's one of our top choices for back pain sufferers, too.

Helix Midnight Luxe Was from: $1,373.75

Now from: $961.63

Saving: Up to $862 at Helix, plus two free pillows



Summary: After reviewing the Helix Midnight Luxe, it went straight to the top of our best mattress for side sleepers buying guide, dethroning its predecessor (the Helix Midnight) in the process. It's newer, plusher and thicker than the original Midnight, resulting in an altogether superior sleep experience. During my Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, I noted its blissful pressure relief across the touch points of the bed, while still being supportive enough for back sleepers, too. And that's no accident - a mix of Helix Responsive Foam, Copper Gel Memory Foam, plus DuraFoam and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils are behind this next-level support - the ultra plush pillow top cover is the blissful cherry on the cake. Temperature regulation is reliable (although you can upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling pillow top), edge support is sturdy and motion isolation is outstanding. Price history: Helix mattress sales usually range between 20% and 25%, with the latter rolled out during major sale events. However, Helix has stepped up things up for their Memorial Day sale and have discounted the Luxe and Elite ranges by an unprecedented 30%. That brings the price of a queen size Helix Midnight Luxe down to $1,661.66 from $2,373.80 - that's a better saving than during Black Friday 2023. Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty

Which is the best Helix mattress for you?

Helix's tagline is that they make mattresses for every body, so you should be able to find one tailored to your body type and sleep needs. There are three different collections to choose from; 'Core', 'Luxe' and 'Elite'. Within each collection features a bed specifically engineered for a particular sleep position. The Midnight range offers unparalleled support for side sleepers, while the Dusk and Dawn ranges offer a firm sleep surface for back and stomach sleepers.

Before choosing the best mattress for you, consider your body type and sleep position as both have a bearing on the comfort and support you need from a new mattress. For the latest in Helix sales and discounts, keep an eye on our Helix mattress sales page.