Hurry! This Lucid Memorial Day sale can net you a queen mattress for under $250 — but it's selling out fast

If you want to upgrade your bedroom on the cheap, here's an offer that'll grab your attention – all sizes of the Lucid Memory Foam Mattress are 30% off at Lucid Sleep, dropping the price of a queen mattress to as low as $244.99. That's a hefty discount on an already affordable bed.

The price alone is enough for anyone to do a double take, but get this: it's available in three firmness levels (plush, medium, and firm) and three heights (10”, 12”, and 14”). It's as customizable as the Saatva Classic, which we consider the best mattress overall – although Lucid offers an additional height option.

A couple of things to keep in mind if you decide to explore this Memorial Day mattress sale further. First, the discount doesn't show up automatically – you’ll need to add the mattress to your cart to see the sale price. Also, some size and firmness options are unavailable, as this mattress is (understandably) selling out fast.

Lucid Memory Foam Mattress at Lucid Sleep Was: From $249.99

Now: From $174.99

Saving: Up to $132 after in-cart discount Summary: The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress contains a gel memory foam layer, a support foam layer, a bamboo charcoal base foam layer, and a soft, breathable cover. These components work together to align your spine, relieve pressure points, and keep you cool throughout the night. There are three height and firmness levels to choose from, with taller beds costing more. For most adults, we recommend sticking to the 12" or 14" heights; the 10" height is a good choice for a child or smaller adult. We haven't tested this mattress ourselves yet, but Lucid customers like it. It has a 4.5/5 rating with overwhelming praise for its value for money. Price history: If you're looking for an affordable mattress for a guest room or already shopping for a mattress for college, this deal is it. The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is the brand's cheapest option. The starting price above is for a 10" twin XL, but we recommend going taller if possible. (A 12" queen is just $314.99 after discount.) Note that some selections are selling out quickly, namely the 10" mattresses. Also, you can save more by purchasing multiples, with up to an extra 10% off if you buy three or more mattresses. (Have a vacation home you need to renovate?) Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

More Memorial Day mattress sales to shop