Here are the 3 mattresses our sleep experts would buy in Purple's Presidents' Day sale

Purple makes some of the best beds-in-a-box you can buy, but they're often not as generously discounted as their rivals. However, you can save up to $500 on mattresses at Purple right now, and you can bump that savings to as much as $800 if you add a Purple Smart Base. To sweeten the deal, all mattresses come with a free set of sheets (valued at up to $309).

Purple, of course, makes some of 2024's best mattresses for every sleeper. But with a wide range of models available, it can be difficult to know where to start so we're highlighting our expert testers' three favorite Purple deals featured in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales.

All of them contain Purple’s unique proprietary GelFlex grid, which flexes under pressure but springs back into shape immediately. It’s designed to offer the tailored support you get with memory foam but with none of the overheating issues.

Top 3 deals in the Purple Presidents' Day Sale

1. Purple Original mattress

Was: From $999

Now: From $799 at Purple

Savings: Up to $400 off Summary: The GelFlex grid gives Purple mattresses an unusual feel but if you get used to it, you’ll find a mattress that’s both cushioning and supportive with more cooling prowess than most memory foam alternatives. In our Purple Original mattress review , we called it a floating sensation, with softer support around the shoulders and hips and firmer support around the lumbar region. Our side and back sleepers found it extremely comfortable with excellent pressure relief, but it may be too soft for heavier sleepers or those who sleep on their front. The grid does an excellent job of isolating motion, but the design does fall on edge support. At only 9.5" tall, the Purple Original is a lot shallower than many of its rivals, but its unusual materials mean it still delivers excellent support and softness. Price history: Purple mattress sales happen most months, but you won’t see the larger discounts you get with its rivals such as Nectar and DreamCloud. However, you can currently pick up a queen-size Purple Original mattress for $1,099, which is a $400 discount (Do note that there’s only a $200 off the Twin and Twin XL sizes.) You’ll get a free Complete Comfort sheet set included as well (valued at up to $169). This is double the discount we saw at Black Friday last year, so worth taking advantage of, although it should be pointed out that Purple has raised the MSRP of its mattresses in the last few months. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

2. Purple Plus mattress

Was: From $1,499

Now: From $1,099 at Purple

Savings: $400 off Summary: The Purple Plus is the more luxurious big brother to the Purple Original, with an extra two inches of foam, enhanced cooling and better airflow. In our Purple Plus mattress review , we experienced loads of relief for our pressure points, and rate it one of the best mattresses for back pain . Our testers found the mattress comfortable in all sleeping positions, with the grid doing its job of providing both soft and firm support where needed. We rate the mattress at 6-7.5/10, making it a medium to medium-firm bed that should suit most sleepers – although those who are heavier or prefer a firmer bed may find it too soft all over. The Purple Plus excels when it comes to temperature regulation; we also think it’s one of the best cooling mattresses with even our hottest sleepers staying cool throughout the night. As with the Purple Original, motion isolation is excellent, but edge support is again disappointing. Price history: The Purple Plus sits at the top of Purple’s Essential range (also consisting of the Original and NewDay mattresses), so it has a higher price tag even after discounts. As with all Purple mattresses, markdowns aren’t as ubiquitous as you’ll see with other brands but right now, there’s a generous $400 off all sizes and a free sheet set chucked in. You can pick up a queen-size Purple Plus mattress for $1,499 (was $1,899). That's the same offer we saw from Purple right after Christmas. A free sheet set (valued at up to $169) is included, too. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping