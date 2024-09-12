Helix's luxury mattress for side sleepers with back pain is up to $776 off today, here's why I’d buy it

Labor Day might have been and gone but an extended sale means there’s still 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe — but you’ll have to be fast, this deal is due to end at any time. This discount brings the price of a queen size Helix Midnight Luxe down to $1,732.88 from $2,373.80 at Helix . Plus, you’ll get two free pillows thrown in with every purchase.

The Helix Midnight Luxe ranks highly in our best mattress guide, thanks to its outstanding support for side sleepers, particularly those with back pain. And it’s a firm favorite among our team of testers, too. As the lead tester during our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review , Tom’s Guide’s Sleep Editor, Nicola Appleton, says she felt an immediate improvement in her lower back pain and didn’t experience any of the dreaded dead-hip she’s prone to while sleeping on the Luxe.



Enhanced lumbar support combined with a plush, pillow-top cover means the Luxe manages to strike a unique blend of deep, pressure relief and support. Let's take a closer look at the deal and mattress in question...

Midnight Luxe at Helix

Was from: $1,373.75

Now from: $1,002.84

Saving: up to $775.91 at Helix Mattress summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe is our best mattress for side sleepers, thanks to its outstanding pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. Zoned coil technology paired with a quilted pillow top cover offers sink-in softness as well as robust contouring for enhanced lumbar support. That's why it also features in our best mattress for back pain guide. Edge support is sturdy and motion isolation is strong, which is great news for anyone who shares a bed. Temperature regulation is reliable, but especially hot sleepers can upgrade to the GlacioTex cooling cover. Price history: Helix sales typically range between 20%-25% off, with the upper end of this bracket reserved for key sale events. Last Black Friday saw a 25% discount on the Helix Midnight Luxe, so this 27% discount exceeds that - just enter the code TOMS27 at checkout to unlock the deeper savings (without it you'll get 25% off). Plus you'll get two free pillows. Will Black Friday bring a better deal? Possibly, but not guaranteed. This sale is due to end any day, making right now an excellent time to buy.

Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping

What is the right mattress for side sleepers?

The right mattress for side sleepers will be a one that relieves pressure across the touch point of the mattress, which for side sleepers is the shoulders, hips and knees. However, a mattress that is too soft as it could compress the spine and lead to back pain. On the other hand, a mattress that’s too firm might make those points of the body that hit the mattress hardest feel too much pressure. Therefore, we recommend a medium-firm mattress with plenty of pressure relief for side sleepers.