Helix Sleep drops huge Midnight Luxe Presidents' Day mattress sale — save up to $1,136
Save up to $718 on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress and get up to $418 of free bedding in Presidents' Day sales
Helix Sleep has launched its official Presidents’ Day sale with 25% off all mattresses, including the best-selling Helix Midnight Luxe for side sleepers. As of today you can save 25% on the Helix Midnight Luxe and get up to $418 of free bedding, with a queen size reduced to $1,780 (was $2,373). The free bedding bundle includes Helix pillows, a sheets set and a mattress protector. So the maximum saving is $1,136 (up to $718 off the mattress and free bedding worth up to $418).
We rate the original Helix Midnight as one of this year's best mattresses, with the side sleepers on our testing panel awarding it full marks for pressure relief around the hips, shoulders and knees. It's designed especially for side sleeping and is a taller, plusher and all-round more luxurious model than the standard Midnight.
During a standard monthly sale Helix Sleep normally offers 20% off the Midnight Luxe and throws in two free pillows, so you're getting an extra 5% off and a bigger bedding bundle in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales. This is the deal we saw during Black Friday, so we're confident you won't get any better than this ahead of actual Presidents' Day and that the discount will drop again one the sale has ended.
Helix Midnight Luxe mattress
Was: From $1,373.80 queen size
Now: From $1,030.30 at Helix Sleep
Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe is a luxury hybrid mattress with a medium-firm feel that has been designed to suit all sleeping positions. Although, with six layers of pressure relieving support, it’s the best mattress for side sleepers. This mattress also benefits from a plush pillow top that is made with either a breathable Tencel cover or upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover if you tend to sleep hot. During a review of the Helix Midnight Luxe, our tester found that it was slightly softer than the original, which will appeal to some sleepers but may be a little too soft for heavyweight back sleepers.
Price History: Helix is celebrating Presidents’ Day by offering 25% off all mattresses sitewide. This takes the price of a queen size Helix Midnight Luxe down to $1780.40 (was $2,373.80), giving you a saving of $593.80. You’ll also receive a free bedding bundle including two pillows, a mattress protector, and a bed sheet set worth $330 absolutely free. Helix regularly runs 20% off sales throughout the year, but the bigger bedding bundle thrown in for free here, plus that extra 5% saving, makes this deal excellent value for money.
Benefits: 100 night trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping
Rachael is a freelance journalist based in South Wales who writes about lifestyle, travel, home and technology. She also reviews a variety of products for various publications including Tom’s Guide, CreativeBloq, IdealHome and Woman&Home. When she’s not writing and reviewing products she can be found walking her Sealyham and West Highland terrier dogs or catching up on some cringe-worthy reality tv.