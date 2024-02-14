Helix Sleep drops huge Midnight Luxe Presidents' Day mattress sale — save up to $1,136

Helix Sleep has launched its official Presidents’ Day sale with 25% off all mattresses, including the best-selling Helix Midnight Luxe for side sleepers. As of today you can save 25% on the Helix Midnight Luxe and get up to $418 of free bedding, with a queen size reduced to $1,780 (was $2,373). The free bedding bundle includes Helix pillows, a sheets set and a mattress protector. So the maximum saving is $1,136 (up to $718 off the mattress and free bedding worth up to $418).

We rate the original Helix Midnight as one of this year's best mattresses, with the side sleepers on our testing panel awarding it full marks for pressure relief around the hips, shoulders and knees. It's designed especially for side sleeping and is a taller, plusher and all-round more luxurious model than the standard Midnight.

During a standard monthly sale Helix Sleep normally offers 20% off the Midnight Luxe and throws in two free pillows, so you're getting an extra 5% off and a bigger bedding bundle in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales. This is the deal we saw during Black Friday, so we're confident you won't get any better than this ahead of actual Presidents' Day and that the discount will drop again one the sale has ended.