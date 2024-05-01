Cancel the sleep divorce! 3 of the best mattress sales for couples to shop before Memorial Day

If you share a bed with your partner have different sleep needs, I've found plenty of mattress sales to shop now that will help both of you sleep well for less. From excellent motion isolation to customizable firmness, these mattress deals will help you both sleep better and for longer, without disturbing one another. One standout deal is a 25% off sale where you can get up to $1,450 off the Sleep Number i8 smart bed at Sleep Number, which allows you to have different firmness levels on each side of the bed.

While smart beds are some of the best mattresses for couples with different sleep requirements, there are plenty of traditional mattress deals designed for bed sharers. That includes the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid, with is now 25% off and comes in a split Cal King option, and our exclusive discount where you can get 35% off the Bear Original Mattress with code TOMS35 at Bear Mattress, a great value mattress with low motion transfer.

A 35% Bear Mattress discount is usually seen around major holidays, so we doubt this discount will increase for the Memorial Day mattress sale later this month. All three mattresses come with sleep trials, warranties, and free shipping, so you know you're getting the best deal.

Best for: Hot sleepers

1. Bear Original Mattress: from $699 $454 at Bear Mattress

There's usually an evergreen site-wide 35% off sale at Bear Mattress, but it's now been dropped to 30% off. However, you can bring back the 35% off discount with the code TOMS35. Rated the best mattress under $1,000 for couples, this bed is amazing value for money. Our Bear Original mattress review found the motion isolation to be excellent, so you'll never have to feel a restless partner's tossing and turning, and the comfort good enough for all sleep positions. While we found it to sleep warm, there's always an option to add a Celliant Infused Cover for cooling temperature control at $105 extra. Bear has also become more generous with its extras; you can now get a free Bear Sleep Bundle (worth up to $500), an upgrade from their usual offer of a 2-pack of pillows.

Best for: Motion isolation

2. Signature Hybrid Mattress: from $665 $498.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Signature Hybrid comes in 3 different firmness levels: soft, medium, and firm. It's also available in a split king (two twin XL beds pushed together), so you you and your partner can have different firmness levels and won't feel each other's movements. The current evergreen discount on the Signature Hybrid is 25% off, bringing a queen down to $999. However, Brooklyn Bedding does roll out a special 30% off sale around the holiday, so you might see it return for Memorial Day in late May. Either way, you always get a queen for less than $1,000 no matter when you buy.

Best for: Customizable firmness options

3. Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed: from $3,399 $2,549.25 at Sleep Number

The high-tech smart bed automatically adjusts the firmness by adapting to your movements and is perfect for couples who have different body weights and sleep styles, as you can set a different firmness level for each size of the bed. There's currently a 25% off deal deal at Sleep Number that knocks up to $1,450 off i8 Smart Bed. While we have seen bigger deals from the brand, this is still a strong deal (earlier this year, the deal was just $800 off all sizes) on one of the best smart beds and smart mattresses of 2024.

What is a split king mattress?

If you're wondering what a split king mattress is, it's basically just two Twin XL beds pushed together to form one king-size bed. A split king measures 76 inches wide by 80 inches long – the same dimensions as a standard king bed, meaning it's perfect for couples who enjoy a lot of space.

There are a lot of advantages to this type of mattress, especially for bed-sharing couples. The first is that it allows you to have different firmness levels on each side of the bed (but only if the mattress comes in customizable firmness option), but most importantly, there's no motion transfer. No motion transfer means you won't be woken up by your partner's restless movements as their motions can't be transferred to your side of the bed.