Boost the comfort of your bed with these 5 huge Prime Day mattress topper deals

The right mattress topper can totally transfer the comfort levels of your bed and with the October Prime Day mattress sales in full swing, giving your mattress a boost has just got cheaper. One of the best deals I've seen is the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + mattress topper which has up to 42% off meaning you can get a queen size for just $251 (was $419) at Amazon.

If you're not quite ready to invest in one of this year's best mattresses for all kinds of sleepers, a mattress topper can make it feel like you have. And right now, you can get some of the best out there with big savings on brands liek Casper, Linenspa and Belfin.

Whilst the Prime Day deals are epic they don’t last long, so if you see a deal you like, act fast. I don’t expect to see prices go so low again until later in the year when Black Friday deals go live. So here are the five best mattress toppers that I would buy this Prime Day.

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: was from $299, now $191 at Amazon

The Tempur-Adapt (Supreme) 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a game-changer for those seeking to enhance their sleep experience without investing in a completely new mattress. And It comes first place in our best memory foam mattress topper guide this year. This topper has a soft feel and is 3-inches thick. It uses the proprietary Tempur material which adapts to your own weight, shape and temperature for true personalised comfort. This is a great choice for side sleepers and anyone with joint pain as it provides plenty of cushioning to relieve pressure points and contour to the body for extra comfort. It also does a good job of isolating motion so its great for couples. Whilst this topper does retain some heat the cooling cover will help maintain a good temperature for most sleepers. A queen mattress topper has 40% off bringing the cost down to $251 from $419. You'll also get free shipping and returns, and a 5 year warranty

2. Linenspa convoluted gel memory foam topper: was from $74.99, now $63.74 at Amazon

The Linenspa convoluted gel memory foam topper offers an inexpensive way to level up your current mattress. It brings together the pressure relieving benefits of memory foam with the cooling comfort of gel to create a comfortable sleep surface that will adapt to your body for exceptional support whilst helping to maintain a reasonable temperature. The stand-out feature of this topper is its egg crate pattern, this doesn’t just help to enhance the air circulation it also helps to provide targeted pressure relief and support. At 3-inches thick, this topper will add a substantial layer to your bed and provide a plush surface so it's ideal if you’re looking to soften up a mattress that feels too firm. The Amazon Prime Day sale only has money off the Twin XL and queen sizes, and you can get a queen for $92.91 (was $99.99). With this, you'll get free shipping and a 30-day refund window with free returns.

3. Casper Sleep Essential 3” memory foam topper: was from $155, now $124 at Amazon

Casper is well known for producing high quality mattresses but if you don’t want to replace your entire mattress this topper is the ideal choice. The Casper Sleep Essential memory foam topper is 3-inches thick and provides plenty of cushioning to relieve pressure points and promote optimum signal alignment. The memory foam adapts quickly to your body’s contours so it’s ideal for combination sleepers who move around a lot at night. It’s also a good choice for those with joint pain and side sleepers who want a soft feel that they sink in to. Casper run regular sales and money off their mattresses and accessories but this Amazon Prime Day deal is excellent. A queen is down to $176 (was $220) and even though you’re buying from Amazon this will be shipped directly from Casper so you also benefit from the 30-night trial and 5-year warranty period as well as Amazon’s next day prime delivery.

4. Dreamsmith 3 Inch 7-Zone Queen Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $89.99, now $49.99 at Amazon

This cooling gel-infused foam topper is designed to provide superior comfort and pressure relief, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of sleepers. It is made from 3-inches of high-density foam so it can totally transform your old mattress. It enjoys a unique 7-zone design that means sleepers get targeted support and alleviates pressure on body contact points including the head, shoulders, back, waist, hips, legs, and feet. It’s also a good choice for hot sleepers as not only does it have a cooling gel infused within the topper which disperses heat but the design improves airflow which keeps the topper feeling cool. This cooling mattress topper comes in a range of sizes but you can trim it so you get the perfect fit for your bed. A queen is great value with 34% off bringing the price down to $59.99 from $89.99. There is also an additional 10% discount coupon which can be applied at checkout for a deeper discount. You'll get a 10-year warrant and free shipping.