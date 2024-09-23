Act fast! Saatva's top-rated smart mattress for back pain is $500 off — but it ends today

The Saatva Solaire is an industry-leading smart bed with over 50 adjustable firmness levels designed to accommodate all kinds of sleepers, especially those experiencing back pain. With these features comes an expensive retail price, starting at $3,295. However, right now you can save up to $500 on the Solaire at Saatva in the end-of-summer sale, but you'll need to act fast because it ends tomorrow.

From the creators of the number one mattress in this year’s best mattress guide for all sleepers, the Saatva Solaire has top-rated features, including lumbar zone quilting and outstanding motion transfer, alongside its smart firmness levels.

While the Saatva Solaire is technically considered an airbed (it uses vulcanized air chambers to adjust the firmness), we consider this one of the top smart mattresses on the market. Is it the lowest price we've ever seen on this bed? Not quite, but it's a decent saving and one of this month's strongest mattress sales.

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress

Was from: $3,295

Now from: $2,945

Saving: up to $500 at Saatva Mattress summary: Chiropractor approved, with excellent pressure relief and dual adjustable firmness, Saatva’s six-layer smart mattress is a haven for sleepers with back and joint pain, no matter your sleep position. The Saatva Solaire’s firmness levels range from a marshmallow-soft 3/10 to a supportive and firm 7/10. You can personalize it depending on the pressure relief you and your partner need to ease any aches and pains you experience, and it's all controlled through the click of a button rather than a mobile app (a huge plus for the less tech-savvy). Another plush feature you can enjoy with the Solaire is its Guardin treatment, a botanical antimicrobial treatment to prevent bacteria, mold and mildew from growing on your mattress, making it a great option for those with allergies. A queen-size is now $400 off bringing the price down to $4,095 (was $4,495). Benefits: 365-night trial| Free white glove delivery and mattress removal | Lifetime warranty Price history: With perks like free mattress removal and lifetime warranty, you pay for the luxury experience you get with Saatva. But the current $500 off is one of the best deals we have seen since the Solaire’s MSRP went up. However, Black Friday is historically the cheapest time to buy a mattress with last November’s sales seeing Saatva reduce their full mattress range from between $225 and $525. The current Saatva sale almost matches this, making it an excellent deal well worth taking advantage of.

What is a smart mattress?

The best smart beds are designed to track your sleep and various aspects of your health. Working to improve your sleep quality and quantity, they track your heart rate, breathing, body temperature, movement and sleep cycles . They can also calculate your bedtime, wake-up time and sleeping position and provide personalized sleep reports.

Advanced smart beds automatically adjust your position and temperature throughout the night depending on movement and breathing. For example, they will detect your lumbar spine’s curvature and adjust to give you optimum support and alter your head position for easier breathing if snoring is detected.

Some smart mattresses use AI and operate via a compatible app. Others, like the Saatva Solaire, just offer adjustable firmness or temperature control that is changed through a remote control.