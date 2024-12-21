3 Japanese floor mattresses to help your New Year's Eve guests sleep well

If you're expecting visitors this New Year's Eve but don't have the budget or space for a full guest bed, a Japanese floor mattress is a great alternative. Many of these space-saving beds are on sale at Amazon today and they come with fast shipping too. Our favorite deal helps you save up to 41% on the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress at Amazon with a queen reduced to $99.99 (was $169.87).

The very best mattresses to buy this year offer outstanding comfort and full body support, but these are a big investment for a temporary sleeping arrangement. That's where Japanese floor mattresses come in. Not only are they cheaper than a standard mattress, they can be rolled up and stored away when not in use.

Here we've rounded up our top Amazon deals on Japanese floor mattresses, looking at their features, prices in today's mattress sales, and customer ratings. We've also included the Japanese floor mattresses that offer lightning-fast shipping so your holiday guests can sleep soundly.

1. The MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress: from $129.87 $79.99 at Amazon

The discount on the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor mattress is up to 41% on a queen size in a black shade, which is reduced to $99.99 (was $169.87). When I tried this best-selling Japanese floor mattress, I was impressed by how comfortable it was to sleep on and loved the useful accessories it came with, such as a a dust cover and a handy storage bag.

2. FULI Japanese Futon Mattress: from $178 at Amazon

The FULI Japanese mattress has a moisture-wicking cotton cover and an overall rating of 4.5 stars from 3,570 customer reviews. However, while it's not currently on sale and is more expensive and thinner than the MAXYOYO mattress, it's still one of the most top-rated futons on Amazon and comes with ultra-fast shipping.