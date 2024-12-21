3 Japanese floor mattresses to help your New Year's Eve guests sleep well
These Japanese floor mattress are ideal for giving surprise guests a comfy spot to sleep on this New Year's Eve
If you're expecting visitors this New Year's Eve but don't have the budget or space for a full guest bed, a Japanese floor mattress is a great alternative. Many of these space-saving beds are on sale at Amazon today and they come with fast shipping too. Our favorite deal helps you save up to 41% on the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress at Amazon with a queen reduced to $99.99 (was $169.87).
The very best mattresses to buy this year offer outstanding comfort and full body support, but these are a big investment for a temporary sleeping arrangement. That's where Japanese floor mattresses come in. Not only are they cheaper than a standard mattress, they can be rolled up and stored away when not in use.
Here we've rounded up our top Amazon deals on Japanese floor mattresses, looking at their features, prices in today's mattress sales, and customer ratings. We've also included the Japanese floor mattresses that offer lightning-fast shipping so your holiday guests can sleep soundly.
1. The MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress: from $129.87 $79.99 at Amazon
The discount on the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor mattress is up to 41% on a queen size in a black shade, which is reduced to $99.99 (was $169.87). When I tried this best-selling Japanese floor mattress, I was impressed by how comfortable it was to sleep on and loved the useful accessories it came with, such as a a dust cover and a handy storage bag.
2. FULI Japanese Futon Mattress: from $178 at Amazon
The FULI Japanese mattress has a moisture-wicking cotton cover and an overall rating of 4.5 stars from 3,570 customer reviews. However, while it's not currently on sale and is more expensive and thinner than the MAXYOYO mattress, it's still one of the most top-rated futons on Amazon and comes with ultra-fast shipping.
3. Dr.Futon Japanese Floor Mattress: from $99.99 $89.99 at Amazon
The Dr Futon Japanese Floor Mattress is made from memory foam with a jacquard cover and is available in three sizes (twin, full, or queen) and five different shades. Also included is a storage bag and tie-up bandages for easy storing once your guests have left. A twin is currently 10% off, while a queen is down to $109.99 (was $119.99). The Dr Futon Japanese Floor Mattress has a 4.4/5 user rating on Amazon, with 72% of ratings awarding it a five-star review.
