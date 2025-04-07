You’ll never do sit-ups again — after strengthening your abs and hips with this 8-move dumbbell workout
Skip sit-ups and try this 8-move dumbbell workout to build a stronger core and hips.
While sit-ups remain popular at gyms, on social media and in fitness workout plans, they could do more harm than good for some people. Your core was designed for more than just flexing and extending the spine repeatedly, after all.
Still got sit-ups in your core routine? It’s time to get creative with your exercises and “STOP doing crunches,” says fitness coach Caroline Idiens.
Your core is a dynamic, three-dimensional group of muscles that help brace and stabilize your spine during all kinds of movement — and the best abs exercises should focus on strengthening the spine, not stressing it out.
By skipping sit-ups and shifting to functional movements, you’ll build a stronger, more stable core that supports everything from daily activities to intense workouts.
Good to go? Pick up a set of the best adjustable dumbbells and grab a timer.
What is the dumbbell abs workout?
This eight-move dumbbell workout, designed by Caroline, is perfect as a standalone session or as a killer core finisher — and it’ll make you wonder why you ever bothered with sit-ups.
These moves target your core muscles (of course) and engage your glutes, hip flexors and stabilizer muscles in ways sit-ups simply can't.
Perform each move for 50 seconds, taking just 10 seconds of rest between each one. Complete all the moves, and then you're done. That's right — eight minutes of pure midsection joy with no sit-ups in sight.
Double crunch
The double crunch is a powerful exercise that targets the upper and lower abs for a comprehensive core workout. It's excellent for building overall core strength and stability.
- Begin lying flat on your back on a mat, knees bent and feet flat on the floor
- Place your hands behind your head, elbows wide, or across your chest
- Engage your core and curl your upper body off the mat
- At the same time, lift your legs off the floor and bring your knees toward your chest
- Focus on drawing your ribs toward your hips and your knees closer to your chest
- At the top of the movement, bring your elbows and knees closer together
- Hold for a second, squeezing your core muscles tightly for maximum contraction
- Slowly lower your upper body and legs to the starting position with control, keeping tension in your core
- Try not to let your feet touch the floor between reps, as this keeps your abs engaged throughout the movement.
Deadbugs
Despite the quirky name, deadbugs are an excellent exercise for targeting your deep abdominal muscles and lower back, while minimizing strain on your spine.
- Lie on your back with your lower back pressed into the mat, engaging your core by drawing your belly button toward your spine
- Holding a set of dumbbells, extend your arms overhead and bring your legs into a tabletop position
- Slowly lower your right arm toward the floor behind your head and extend your left leg an inch or two above the floor
- Pause, then return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side.
Scissor kicks
Scissor kicks target your abs and lower back, while challenging your stability. It's an excellent way to build core strength and endurance.
- Start on your back, holding the dumbbells over your chest with your arms fully extended
- Engage your core and press your lower back into the mat
- Lift your legs away from the floor, keeping them straight
- Alternate kicking one leg up while lowering the other leg toward the floor. Keep the movement slow, controlled and steady
- Ensure your legs never touch the floor, maintaining tension in your core throughout the exercise.
Toe reach
Toe reaches engage your core through spinal flexion while also stretching the hamstrings. The key is to use your abdominals to lift your upper body and touch your toes.
- Lie on your back with your legs extended, then raise them to a 90-degree angle
- Extend your arms above you
- Engage your core
- Curl your shoulders and upper back off the floor, reaching your right hand to touch your left foot
- Hold briefly, then lower with control
- Repeat by reaching your left hand to touch your right foot.
Low plank knee taps
Like all plank variations, low plank knee taps target your core and upper body.
- Start in a forearm plank position, keeping a straight line from your head to your feet
- Engage your core and brace your body
- Gently tap one knee on the floor, straighten the leg, then repeat with the other knee
- Keep your movements controlled to maintain stability throughout the exercise.
Russian twists
The Russian twist is a dynamic exercise that targets your entire trunk using rotation with a focus on the obliques.
- Sit on your mat and engage your core
- Lean back slightly, lifting your legs off the floor to form a V-shape (you can cross your legs if it helps with balance)
- Hold a dumbbell with both hands and bend your elbows
- Twist your torso from side to side, bringing your hands toward your hips with each twist
- Allow your gaze to follow your hands throughout the movement, and continue for 50 seconds.
Oblique crunch
This exercise combines a twist and leg extension to target your obliques and lower abdominals. Your core must stabilize your body as you move from side to side.
- Lie on your back with your knees lifted to a reverse tabletop position and your fingertips gently placed at your temples
- Lift your shoulder blades away from the mat, then twist your torso to bring your right elbow toward your left knee, extending your right leg slightly as you go
- Reverse the movement, then repeat on the other side.
Jackknife
The jackknife targets the rectus abdominis (six-pack muscles) and the deeper core muscles, like the transversus abdominis, which can be tricky to target. This move will also work your hip flexors and improve coordination.
- Lie flat on your mat, legs straight and arms extended behind you, holding a dumbbell with both hands
- Your body should form a straight line from your fingertips to your toes
- Engage your core and press your lower back into the mat
- With your feet pressed together, bend your knees and draw your legs toward your chest
- Raise your head, shoulders and upper back away from the mat and smoothly slide your arms forward past your thighs
- Slowly return to the starting position with control.
These functional movements will enhance strength and mobility, challenging your stability and core control. This can translate to improving your performance in sports and daily activities and help you stay mobile and active as you age.
So, if you’re ready to fire up your core with some fresh moves, give this workout a try. Caroline recommends starting with 3 kg weights, but you can lift to your ability and switch it up between moves.
Lucy Miller is a Journalist, Level 3 Personal Trainer, Nutritional Advisor and Children’s Fitness Specialist. She holds fitness qualifications from NASM Training and Premier Training International and has been a fitness journalist and model for over 20 years.
