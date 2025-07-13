Forget planks — this 12-minute dumbbell dead bug workout obliterated my ab muscles and helped sculpt and strengthen my core

If you’re looking to be humbled in your ab workout, swap your planks for dead bugs. This exercise looks simple at first, but it seriously challenges all of the muscles in your midsection and builds strength and stability in your core.

To increase the intensity of your dead bugs, you can add weight, holding one of the best adjustable dumbbells in your hands as you extend your opposite arm and leg away from your body.

But what about 12 minutes of dumbbell deadbugs? I tried to do just that with this workout, and it torched my core.

What is the workout?

The workout, created by YouTube trainer Caroline Girvan, focuses on 12 whole minutes of dead bug variations. You’ll need a set of dumbbells to get the most out of this workout — don’t be too ambitious, a lighter set will still increase the intensity and work your core muscles hard.

Before jumping in, it’s important to take a look on your form during the bodyweight dead bug. Here’s how to do a dead bug with good form:

Start on your back, keeping your lower back pressed into the mat — think about sucking your belly button into your spine

Raise your arms straight above you, and your knees into tabletop position

Slowly lower your right arm to a couple of inches off the floor behind your head, as you do so, stretch your left leg away from your body and lower that to just above the floor

Pause, then return to your starting position and repeat on the opposite side.

Remember, the key is to move slowly and with control, keeping your core engaged throughout the exercise.

If you’re a beginner, returning to exercise following an injury, or pregnant or postpartum, it’s always a good idea to check in with a qualified professional before trying a new exercise regimen.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Girvan’s workout moves through bodyweight dead bugs, weighted dead bugs, dead bugs using the same arm and leg, and double dead bugs, among others. You’ll do each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by a five-second break.

YouTube Watch On

What are the benefits?

The dead bug is a fundamental core exercise that looks simple, but works the deep core muscles, including the transverse abdominis, obliques, and pelvic floor, as well as your outer 'six-pack' muscles.

You’ll get results using just your bodyweight, but the addition of extra weight during this workout increases the intensity and challenges the stability of your core.

Far from just building visible abs, strengthening your core muscles is essential when it comes to protecting your lower back from injury and improving your posture. Your core muscles support the spine and pelvis as you move, so a weak core is often the cause of injuries or pain.

Finally, this workout proves just how versatile the dead bug can be — I’ve been adding the dead bug to my ab workouts for years, but since having my son 17 months ago, it’s been essential in helping me rebuild my core and pelvic floor.

This routine floored me, and I could feel it in my midsection the next day. Girvan is using a set of 13lbs (6kg) dumbbells in the workout, but I’d advise starting lighter and focusing on your form. Remember, the right weight will feel challenging by the final few reps, but it will never compromise your form.

What are you waiting for? Grab a set of dumbbells and 12 minutes, and give this one a go. Just get ready to feel the burn!