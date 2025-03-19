The Barkley Marathons strikes again — with just 20 finishers in history, can anyone survive 2025?

The Barkley Marathons is one of the toughest running races in the world, with layers of mystery to it. Since its inception in 1986, only 20 runners have ever completed it. The 2025 race began at 11:37 A.M. Eastern on Tuesday, March 18, at Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee, with all eyes on whether anyone will cross the finish line this year.

As always, the race started with its signature signal, founder Gary “Lazarus Lake” Cantrell lighting a cigarette. With that, the brave competitors set off on the grueling 60-hour challenge.

What does it take to complete a Barkley Marathons race?

In a sentence, the Barkley Marathons is a brutal, mind-bending test of endurance, navigation, and willpower, featuring five 20- to 26-mile loops, 60,000 feet of elevation gain, treacherous terrain, and a 60-hour time cutoff. Sounds pretty gruelling, right? That's only the half of it.



Picture this, you’ve been running for over 24 hours with little to no sleep. Your legs are shredded from bushwhacking through dense undergrowth, and your mind is foggy from exhaustion.

There are no markers, no signs, and no easy way to track your progress. Instead, you rely solely on a worn, hand-drawn map of the terrain. With no GPS allowed—so even the best running watches are useless here—you have to memorize the map and navigate through thick forests, rugged hills, and challenging trails.

Along the way, you must find books hidden at various locations on the course. Each book contains a page with your bib number, which you must tear out as proof that you've passed through. If you’re fortunate enough to make it to the next lap, you’re given a new bib, but getting that far is no guarantee.

Time is relentlessly ticking. You have just 60 hours to complete five grueling loops.

How do you get a spot in a Barkley Marathons race?

The Barkley Marathons is arguably the cheapest major race you can enter, with an entrance fee of just $1.60. Compare that to the $315 required for a spot in the New York Marathon. But don’t be fooled, it’s not as simple as paying your dollar and showing up at the start line.

There are only 40 spots available, and the application process is shrouded in secrecy. How to apply is not publicly disclosed, and securing a spot is part of the challenge. It's part of the race's unspoken lore: if you're determined enough and truly want to take part, you'll figure out how to submit your non-refundable fee, along with an essay explaining why you should be allowed to compete.

The only guaranteed entries go to those who have finished or won the previous year's Barkley Fall Classic or Big Dog's Backyard Ultra.

Whist many slept a few more runners have ended their run. Six runners remain on Loop 1. None of the runners who started Loop 2 have dropped or completed the loop. #BM100March 19, 2025

Last year, history was made when Jasmin Paris became the first-ever female to finish the Barkley Marathons, crossing the line with just one minute and 39 seconds to spare.

After an intense start to the 2025 Barkley Marathons, only 10 runners have made it past the first lap within the required time, with many struggling due to navigational errors and tough terrain. Among those still in the race is John Kelly, aiming for his fourth completion, while the rest of the field faces a grueling battle against both the clock and the course.