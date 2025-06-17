Could ‘Jeffing’ be the secret to running faster? — I tried it, and here’s what happened

A couple of weeks ago, I told you how I’d discovered Jeffing for the first time, despite running and writing about health and fitness for the past decade. I was inundated with messages from readers, some telling me how they’d ‘Jeffed’ all of their PR’s, others asking for more advice. And I decided my dalliance with this run/walk method was far from over.

With no races on the calendar for the foreseeable future (I’m still returning to fitness following the birth of my son, and have little time to think about training for a race right now), I decided to put the method to the test.

One week I ran 10K, the next week, I ‘Jeffed’ the same route, and the results really surprised me — read on to find out more.

What is Jeffing?

As a reminder, for those who are new to the idea, Jeffing is a run, walk technique developed by US Olympian Jeff Galloway. In simple terms, you run for a bit, then you walk, allowing you to keep going for longer. “By alternating running and walking from the start, runners stay strong, recover faster and finish feeling good,” says Galloway.

As long as there’s some form of walking interval from the offset, you’re Jeffing.

Instead of setting out for a run, and continuing at the same pace, Jeffing involves running for between 10-60 seconds, then walking for 30 seconds, from the beginning of the workout.

The intervals are flexible — if you’re a more experienced runner, you might want to increase the running element, or decrease the amount of time spent walking. As long as there’s some form of walking interval from the offset, you’re Jeffing.

I ‘Jeffed’ a 10K, and was surprised by my results

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned above, I set out and ran a 10K on Monday, June 9. I ran without looking at my pace, and followed my regular route along the river. According to my Garmin Forerunner 570, I ran 6.5 miles, with an average pace of 8:09 minute miles.

My average heart rate was 159 beats per minute (bpm), and my max heart rate was 178 bpm.

A week later, I set out on the same run, but this time, I added walking intervals to see what Jeffing would do to my overall performance. I set up the run on the Garmin Connect app beforehand, programming five minutes of running, followed by a 30-second walk.

Sure, these are slightly longer intervals than some run/walk plans, but as mentioned above, I’m an experienced runner. If you’re new to running, I’d recommend a minute or two of running, followed by a walking break.

The surprising thing was, when Jeffing a 10K on Monday, June 16, I ran 6.74 miles (to finish my final five-minute interval), at an average pace of 8:09 minute miles. My average heart rate was 163 bpm, and my max heart rate was 180 bpm.

(Image credit: Future)

As well as keeping my pace and heart rate pretty much the same, I actually burned more calories while Jeffing, compared to running at a steady pace for the entire time — 606 calories, compared to 563 calories the week before. My splits were also more consistent. As I ran at a steady pace, I slowed down as I neared the end of my run and fatigued, whereas this wasn’t the case while Jeffing.

Split times and calories burned aside, I really enjoyed the Jeffing workout. The way I’d set it up on my Garmin beforehand meant I could only see what was happening in that segment of the workout.

I didn’t focus on my average pace; instead, I ran each five minutes to feel, and ended up consistently running a 7:45-7:50 minute pace throughout the workout. The 30-second walks felt a lot shorter than I thought they’d be as I set up the workout — it was barely long enough to catch my breath, and I was moving again. However, these little walking breaks allowed me to stop, breathe, and mentally reset for the next five minutes.

I hadn’t believed the hype when I started this Jeffing journey, but I’ve been humbled. Perhaps I’ll join fellow Jeffers at my next major race!