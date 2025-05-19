I’ve walked 5,000 steps every day for 5 years — here’s what it’s done for my physical and mental health

I’ve walked 5,000 steps every single morning for the last five years, and it’s changed my life. Some mornings I’ve walked alone, other mornings I’ve walked with my spaniel, and more recently, I’ve been carrying my baby in a sling, but what started as a way to get through the lockdown has become a habit I can’t shake, and it’s done wonders for my health.

As a fitness editor and marathon runner, I’m always writing about HIIT workouts and marathon training plans, but there’s a lot to be said for just walking. Firstly, it’s free — you don’t need fancy shoes, or even one of the best fitness trackers to get started. Secondly, it’s suitable for everyone, whatever level of fitness you’re at.

5,000 steps feels like a big number, but for most people, it’s between two and two and a half miles. Sure, everyone shouts about doing 10,000 steps a day, and while this is a reasonable target, it won’t be suitable for everyone.

Plus, research published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that as few as 2,337 steps a day lessened the risk of dying from heart and circulatory diseases, and 3,867 steps reduced the risk of dying from any cause. On most days, I’d do more than 5,000 steps, but it was my benchmark.

Here are the physical and mental benefits I’ve noticed from years of walking.

1. It’s boosted my mood and lowered my stress levels

From lockdown stress to moving house and changing jobs, my daily walks have helped my mental health in numerous ways. When I was pregnant, my low-impact walks were a great way of keeping fit, and when I was suffering with postpartum depression following the birth of my little boy, it was a way to catch my breath and feel like myself again.

Countless studies have found that walking is good for your mental health, especially if you can do it outside in nature rather than on a treadmill in the gym. If heading out for an hour-long walk feels too difficult or overwhelming, just do 20 minutes.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grab a coffee and a podcast, or meet a friend and do a lap around your local park. Alternatively, jump off the bus or the subway a stop sooner and add some steps to your day.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2. It’s been a fantastic form of active recovery

I run marathons for fun, and since starting my daily walks, I haven’t been injured half as much. Of course, this could be down to getting fitter and stronger as a runner, but active recovery can help reduce your risk of injury by maintaining joint mobility, as well as reducing lactic acid buildup and metabolic waste, which can lead to stiffness and soreness.

Weight loss isn’t my goal, but walking every day also burns calories, supports fat loss, and can help regulate blood sugar levels. If you are walking for weight loss, you’ll want to make sure you’re in a calorie deficit — burning more calories than you consume.

Think about picking up the pace or adding hills to your route to increase your calorie expenditure. It’s also a good idea to invest in a fitness tracker to monitor your progress.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. It’s never felt like a chore

As a fitness editor, I really believe that the best way to integrate regular exercise into your routine is to find the form of exercise you enjoy, that doesn’t feel like a chore. I never woke up and dreaded my walk, and even before getting a dog, it was a non-negotiable part of my daily routine.

Of course, having the extra motivation of a wagging tail makes it easier to get out the door, but I’d also take time to make a coffee, or find an audiobook I wanted to listen to the night before, to help motivate me to jump out of bed and walk.

If you’re finding walking boring, why not change your route every couple of days? For me, I’d head out for a hilly walk, or speed up my cadence when I wanted to increase the intensity of the walk.

4. I’ve spent more time in nature

Walking daily improves your heart health, lowers your blood pressure, and reduces the risk of heart disease and Alzheimer's. Yet, along with the health benefits, walking every morning has helped get me outside in all weathers.

Whether I was lapping the park or heading to my local woods, I’d start my morning with some fresh air. Now I have a toddler in tow, it’s even more important for me to get outside every single day, whatever the weather.

If you are looking to walk more, it might help to invest in some kit that’ll keep you comfortable. For most people, a set of the best running shoes or best Skechers is enough to keep them comfy, but if you are heading out to more challenging terrain, check out the best hiking boots here.

My daily walk is something I’ll continue to do — it boosts my mood, regulates my blood sugar, helps keep me fit, and reduces my risk of serious conditions. In an era when there’s a new type of wonder workout every month, this low-impact, free form of exercise is a huge winner. So what are you waiting for? Lace up those shoes and get walking.