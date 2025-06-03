1 year later, are the On Cloudmonster Hyper shoes still worth it? I laced them up to find out

The On Cloudmonster Hyper first landed in March 2024, and I’ve finally laced up these running shoes for a proper test run. Or rather, several runs over the past two months.

As someone who loved the original Cloudmonster, I was excited to see how this sleeker, speedier design would stack up.

The Hyper is designed as a more performance-focused take on the popular max-cushion daily trainer, aiming to deliver extra bounce and responsiveness thanks to premium foam tech. But is it really worth the $225 price tag?

Here’s my honest take after putting this shoe through its paces.

It's a daily trainer dressed like a race shoe

The Cloudmonster Hyper looks fast. With a bold, sculpted design and sleek silhouette, it has the attitude of a race shoe even if it doesn’t quite feel like one on the run.

I tested the women’s version in the red (it's more pink than red) and cream colorway and really fell for the look. The black detailing made it surprisingly easy to match with my running outfits, especially black shorts, leggings and sports bras. That’s not something I can say for most bright or neon-colored running shoes on the market.

If red and cream isn’t your style, the Hyper also comes in a few other colorways, including a grey (Glacier/Ivory) and black (Iron/Black) in the women's version and a white (Silver/Iron), black (Black/Lima) and grey (Glacier/Ivory) in the men's version of the shoe

It’s a shoe that looks ready to eat up fast miles, and visually, On has nailed the balance between performance and style. But, while the design shouts race day, the feel underfoot leans more toward plush daily miles than lightweight speedwork.

What’s different about the Cloudmonster Hyper?

If you’re not deep into running shoe lingo, here’s a quick breakdown. The Cloudmonster Hyper is based on the Cloudmonster 2, but swaps in a unique kind of foam to make it feel lighter and bouncier underfoot.

Foam is the squishy stuff in the sole of your shoe, the bit between your foot and the ground. It absorbs shock, provides comfort and can give a little spring to your step.

In the Hyper, On replaces its regular foam (called Helion) with a lighter, more high-tech version called Helion HF in the top layer. It’s made from Pebax, a material also used in elite racing shoes like the On Cloudboom Echo 3, and is designed to help you move more efficiently.

I hadn’t tried the Cloudmonster 2, but I was a fan of the original Cloudmonster. That shoe was big, soft and fun to run in. So I was curious to see how the Hyper compared.

How did it actually feel on the run?

The Cloudmonster Hyper is a comfortable shoe, no doubt about it. The generous cushioning and slightly firm feel give it a sense of durability and support that’s great for easy miles and recovery runs. The rocker design (that’s the gentle curve through the sole) helps roll you forward with each step, keeping things pretty smooth and steady.

I really wanted this shoe to tick all the boxes, especially because I love how they look on. But while it works for comfort and everyday runs, it didn’t feel especially light or quick when I picked up the pace. It’s meant to be the more responsive version of the Cloudmonster 2, but for me, it still carries some of that big, max-cushioned bulk.

If you’re after a shoe for steady, feel-good miles, the Hyper delivers. For a true all-rounder, I’ve found other daily trainers, like the Asics Novablast 5, to be a little more versatile and much cheaper.

Let’s talk about the price

Here’s where things get tricky. The Cloudmonster Hyper costs $220 in the US and £210 in the UK. That’s very expensive for a daily training shoe and more than some carbon-plated race shoes, which are usually considered the high-end of the running shoe market.

For that price, I expected a shoe that could handle all types of runs: long, easy and a bit of speed, too. But for me, it didn’t quite tick every box. If you’re mostly running easy miles and love On’s bold look and feel, this might suit you fine.

But if you’re shopping for one all-purpose daily trainer or a shoe to really get you going on speedier runs, I think there’s better value to be found elsewhere.

The bottom line: Should you buy it?

The Cloudmonster Hyper is a super-cushioned shoe with a stylish edge. It uses fancy foam to add some pep to your stride, but it doesn’t feel dramatically different from other big-cushion trainers and definitely not like a race-day shoe.

For me, it didn’t live up to the “Hyper” name in terms of speed or lightness. But I genuinely enjoyed running in these shoes for slow, steady miles and I loved the look.

If price isn’t a dealbreaker and you love the look, it’s worth considering. But if you want better value, you might want to explore other max-cushioned trainers that offer more versatility for less money.