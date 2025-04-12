I tried Mel Robbins' 'million-dollar morning' routine for 2 weeks — here's what happened

If, like me, you’ve spent any time on social media over the past couple of months you probably would have spotted podcast host, motivational speaker, and bestselling author, Mel Robbins’ viral morning routine doing the rounds.

Of course, morning routines are nothing new. The concept of starting your day off on the right foot has been used for years. And, as a creature of habit who thrives under routine and structure, a strong morning routine is something I fully buy into.

So why has Robbins’ routine, dubbed the ‘million dollar morning’, become so popular? “Her morning routine has gone viral because it’s just six easy steps, making it feel totally doable for anyone,” explains Jo Irving , holistic empowerment and transformation coach. “But don’t be fooled by its simplicity—this routine is rooted in behavioral science and psychology, and that’s exactly why it works,” Irving adds.

Convinced to try it? Me too. To see what all the fuss was about, I decided to give this morning routine a whirl for two weeks. Here’s what I found.

What is Mel Robbins’ morning routine?

First things first, Robbins’ morning routine includes six steps:

The five-second rule: This is where you count back from five before you take action and get out of bed. So no hitting the snooze button or doom scrolling on your phone.

This is where you count back from five before you take action and get out of bed. So no hitting the snooze button or doom scrolling on your phone. Make your bed: Robbins says making your bed is a way to give the future ‘you’ a gift. Plus, a tidy space results in a much less stressful space.

Robbins says making your bed is a way to give the future ‘you’ a gift. Plus, a tidy space results in a much less stressful space. Give yourself a high five in the mirror: Yes really! Robbins says this ‘rewires’ your brain to focus on self-love and positive reinforcement.

Yes really! Robbins says this ‘rewires’ your brain to focus on self-love and positive reinforcement. Drive water before anything else: And, if you’re a coffee or tea drinker, delay drinking caffeine for one to two hours after you’ve woken up.

And, if you’re a coffee or tea drinker, delay drinking caffeine for one to two hours after you’ve woken up. Get some morning light: This can be in your own outdoor space or by finding a window. Robbins says doing so is a ‘game-changer’.

This can be in your own outdoor space or by finding a window. Robbins says doing so is a ‘game-changer’. Move your body (and mind): Whether it’s a walk around the block, or you roll out your yoga mat for a quick morning flow or meditation .

What I learned after doing it

Simple is best

As Robbins says herself, ‘morning routines are boring’—and the best ones are! But boring doesn’t mean they’re any less brilliant.

In my humble opinion, the best kind of routines are easy to follow as it’s their simplicity that gives you the best chance of actually sticking to the steps. Leaving your warm and cozy bed when it's dark and dreary outside is already a herculean task. So if something as simple as a morning routine is too complicated or hard work, there’s a much less likely chance you’re going to stay consistent as there are too many hurdles to overcome.

But that’s why this routine works. It’s basic and user-friendly and you’ll feel like you’ve already reclaimed a moment for yourself before the day has started. And Irving agrees, stating: “Having a consistent, grounding practice in the morning can create structure, reduce stress, and help you start the day in a calm, intentional way.”

It’s important to make it personal to you

We can’t all be early birds. But Robbins’ method isn’t asking you to be. What’s great about this morning routine is that it can be tailored to you. For example, it doesn’t say to set your alarm to get up at an ungodly hour. Nor does it say you need to exercise for hours upon end and leave feeling sweaty and depleted after your session. On some days I did a 10-minute cycle on my static bike on others I headed to the gym and on most I did yoga or Pilates in my pajamas in my living room.

However, as Irving notes, not everyone has time for an elaborate morning routine. “If you’ve got kids to wrangle or a train to catch, mornings might feel more like a chaotic blur than a mindful practice,” the expert notes. This is why, Irving says you might prefer to shift the focus to your evening routine. “Things like gentle stretching, gratitude journaling on the day you've just had, or meditation—so they can still create space for self-care in a way that fits their life,” the expert adds.

Some points might come naturally, others may not

Making my way to my yoga mat for a quick morning flow , mobility practice or workout before I start my day is nothing new in my routine. Doing so not only makes me feel great, but countless studies, including this 2021 article published in the Frontiers in Psychology journal , have shown that moving your body can future-proof your health and prevent several diseases including metabolic disorders, cancer, and mood disorders.

During a normal weekday morning, I also tend to get up when my alarm rings (mostly!) because research has proven that hitting the snooze button multiple times can prolong sleep inertia. I also drink some water before I do anything else and make my bed. But it wasn’t until I spoke to Irving that I really understood why these small simple habits are intrinsic to my wellbeing.

“Simple habits like making your bed, stepping outside, or moving your body create small but powerful moments of achievement,” Irving says. “These quick wins build momentum, helping you feel more positive and productive before the day even gets going.”

That said, the new addition of high-fiving myself in the mirror first thing felt a little silly. While delaying my caffeine hit for two hours later than I would usually felt like an arduous task.

I tried Mel Robbins' viral morning routine for two weeks — here's my conclusion

All in all, after two weeks of implementing Robbins’ morning routine into my schedule, I feel great. My mornings are often my most productive time, and as a self-employed writer, I use this to the best of my ability, tacking my articles first thing when my brain is alert, awake, and raring to put my fingers to the keyboard.

While Robbins’ routine isn’t a way off my own schedule, I’ll be keeping the extra additions of getting outside first thing and prolonging my caffeine hit longer than I would like, because they have given me a little lift that I didn’t know my AMs needed. I will however be ditching the high-fives and replacing them with something that comes more naturally to me, like practicing gratitude.

“The key to a great morning routine isn’t following someone else’s steps exactly—it’s about finding what works for you,” Irving says. “Mel’s routine is brilliant because it’s flexible and achievable, so whether you implement all six steps or just pick a couple, the magic is in the intentionality.”