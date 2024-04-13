Huge Nike clearance sale — 7 deals to shop now at up to 50% off

Beach season is rapidly approaching. If you're looking to get in shape for the summer, now is the time to start. Whether you're planning to hit the trails or the gym, Nike just launched a massive sale on some of our favorite workout gear.

The sale includes some of the best running shoes we've tested, such as the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 on sale from $77 at Nike. They're lightweight, comfortable and versatile, which makes them a great everyday running shoe. If it's workout apparel you need, Nike Dri-FIT apparel is also on sale from $16. I'm a big fan of Nike's Dri-FIT line as it keeps you dry even on those long outdoor runs. Below I've rounded up seven of the best Nike deals you can get right now.

For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes. Alternatively, there's a huge Brooks sale with deals from $64.

Best Nike deals

Nike Everyday Training Socks 3-Pack: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/everyday-plus-cushioned-training-ankle-socks-3-pairs-QrMX1x/SX6890-992" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $22 now $14 @ Nike

It's time to replace your old gym socks. At 31% off, this 3-pack comes out to roughly $4 per pair. They provide extra cushioning under the heel (no more holes) and they're made of sweat-wicking material, so your feet can breathe and remain dry no matter how intense your workout.

Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Shorts: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/pro-dri-fit-flex-vent-max-mens-8-training-shorts-JTz2FS/DM5950-010" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $60 now $33 @ Nike

Lightweight and made from a stretchy fabric, the Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Shorts can be used for anything from high-intensity workouts to a jog around the block. The shorts use Nike's Dri-FIT to keep you dry no matter how hot you get. It features an elastic, fold-over waistband with side pockets and a hidden zippered pocket.

Nike Pro SE High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/pro-se-womens-high-waisted-full-length-leggings-with-pockets-DrK6TR/FN3162-020" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now $45 @ Nike

These Nike Pro leggings wrap you in a smooth, stretchy fabric that features sweat-wicking technology to help keep you feeling dry and comfortable. Drop-in pockets let you store keys or cards while a zippered pocket along the center back is large enough to hold a smartphone.

Nike Pegasus 40 (Men's): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/pegasus-40-premium-mens-road-running-shoes-zD8H1c/DV3853-600" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $130 now $77 @ Nike

The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and fast sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of our favorite versions yet. It's our choice for the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-running-shoes" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nike.com"">best running shoe on the market. The <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/pegasus-40-womens-road-running-shoes-6p7kp1/DV3854-101" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Women's Pegasus 40 are also on sale from $91.

Nike Pegasus Turbo (Men's): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/pegasus-turbo-next-nature-mens-road-running-shoes-pnz45r/DM3413-200" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $150 now $89 @ Nike

The Pegasus Turbo has all the durability of the Nike Pegasus, but with a lighter, more responsive foam to help you pick up the pace when you need. Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor Jane McGuire has run miles in this shoe, and loves it. The <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/pegasus-turbo-next-nature-se-womens-road-running-shoes-v0hK3R/FJ2975-001" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Women's Pegasus Turbo are also on sale from $90.

Nike Metcon 9 (Men's): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/metcon-9-team-mens-workout-shoes-Tc42zx/DZ2617-100" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $150 now $89 @ Nike

The Nike Metcon 9 are our choice for the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/the-best-cross-training-shoes-for-gym-workouts" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nike.com"">best cross training shoes. They're sturdy and a wide toe box, and provide great stability and comfort. Right now they're on sale from $89 in certain sizes and colors. The <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/metcon-9-womens-workout-shoes-xMlsHx/DZ2537-002" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Women's Metcon 9 are also on sale from $98.