Forget the gym — this dumbbell barre workout builds full-body strength and improves posture in just 15 minutes

There’s something satisfying about barre workouts. They’re low-impact, and the dance-inspired moves make you feel elegant and graceful. But don’t be fooled, because while you may move with grace, this full-body workout will push you to fatigue — all while holding a pair of dumbbells.

The best part? This workout requires minimal equipment. There’s no need for a ballet barre or a gym —all you need is a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells and an exercise mat.

Designed by Sally Kendrick, director and instructor at MK Reformed, this barre workout combines Pilates-inspired movements with classic barre techniques to improve flexibility, balance and posture. At the same time, the full-body dumbbell exercises sculpt and strengthen your muscles.

What is the full-body Barre workout?

“Barre and Pilates workouts are known for their ability to tone…and this session is no exception,” says Sally Kendrick. “In addition to sculpting and strengthening your entire body with compound strength moves, you’ll incorporate dumbbells into these low-impact exercises to give your body that extra burn.”

After a quick warm-up, you’ll start with glute bridges to activate the gluteal muscles — maximus, medius and minimus. From there, you’ll move through a series of compound exercises, which are multi-muscle, multi-joint movements.

These include plié squats to overhead presses, which target the inner thighs and upper body; side leg raises with a lateral raise, strengthening the lower body and shoulders; oblique twists to engage the waist and activate the pelvic floor muscles — “The muscles responsible for stabilizing the pelvis and its organs,” adds Sally.

Each move proves that exercise doesn’t always have to be a grueling, high-energy HIIT session. “Regular low-impact workouts like barre, Pilates and yoga have been shown to improve cardiovascular health,” says Sally.

“Meanwhile, high repetitions…think 60 seconds per exercise…cause muscles to fatigue. This is why the burn sensation is common during barre workouts. It’s a sign that your muscles are being challenged. As they repair, they become stronger,” she adds.

Work through this circuit of seven moves three to four times a week. Move quickly from one exercise to the next, resting for 60 seconds after each circuit. Aim to complete two rounds in total.

“Don’t forget to warm up for a few minutes,” says Sally. “Also, make sure to cool down afterward to help bring your heart rate down and aid recovery. Stretch out with downward dogs, quad stretches, glute stretches and arm stretches.”

1. Bridge

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

“By strengthening the glutes and core, the bridge helps improve alignment, which can lead to better posture,” says Sally. “This move also enhances glute activation, essential for improving performance in other barre movements like pliés, squats and lunges.”

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet hip-width apart

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended toward the ceiling

Inhale to prepare, then exhale as you press through your heels to lift your hips into a bridge

At the same time, lower the dumbbells toward your chest

Inhale at the top, then exhale as you slowly lower your spine to neutral, pressing the dumbbells back up.

2. Plié squat with overhead press

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

“Based on the ballet exercise, the plié squat, this exercise targets the inner thighs (adductors), glutes and quads,” explains Sally. “It will also strengthen the lower body, while the overhead press improves your upper body strength.”

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart, toes turned out at a 45-degree angle, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height

Inhale as you lower into a deep plié squat, ensuring your knees track over your toes

Exhale as you press through your heels to stand, simultaneously pressing the dumbbells overhead

Maintain a lifted chest and engaged core throughout.

3. Standing side leg lift with lateral raise

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

“This classic ballet side leg lift is excellent for targeting the hips, glutes and outer thighs,” says Sally. “In addition to engaging your core for balance, you’ll also work your shoulders as you lift your arms out to the side in a lateral raise.”

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand at your sides

Lift one leg out to the side and raise the dumbbells to shoulder height

Lower with control, keeping your core engaged

Alternate legs.

4. Triceps kickback in hinged position

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

“This triceps move allows you to focus on your balance, core strength and hamstring flexibility, while also targeting your triceps,” explains Sally.

Hinge forward slightly at the hips with a dumbbell in each hand, elbows bent at 90 degrees

Extend your arms straight back, squeezing the triceps at the top

Slowly return to the starting position.

5. Standing oblique twist

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

“This dynamic move provides a vigorous workout for the side core muscles,” says Sally. “It also improves flexibility in your hips and lower back, while engaging your upper back and shoulders.”

Hold one dumbbell with both hands at chest height

Rotate your torso to one side, keeping your hips squared

Return to the center, then rotate to the other side

Engage your core and keep the movements controlled.

6. V calf raises with front raise

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

“The classic dance positioning of the feet is excellent for building strength in your calves, as well as enhancing balance and stability,” says Sally. “The front raise also targets your shoulders.”

Stand with your feet in a V-shape, heels together

Hold your dumbbells in front of your thighs

Rise onto your toes while lifting the dumbbells to shoulder height

Slowly lower with control.

7. Seated Russian twists

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

“This core exercise targets the obliques and other abdominal muscles,” explains Sally. “The Russian twist exercise also engages your hip flexors.”

Sit with your knees bent and feet lifted off the floor in a V-sit position

Hold a single dumbbell with both hands and twist from side to side, keeping your core engaged.

This dumbbell barre workout is an efficient, minimal-equipment routine that engages the entire body while combining strength, flexibility and core engagement. The goal? To sculpt strong, lean muscles.

While lifting weights and moving like a ballerina, you’ll build strength in the smaller, stabilizer muscles while targeting large, powerful muscle groups in a low-impact, graceful way.