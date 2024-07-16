Amazon Prime Day Skechers deals — 11 sales I'd grab now from $35
Save on some of the most comfortable footwear out there
The brand Skechers is known by all for making its signature comfortable shoes. With an abundance of styles available, there is something for everyone and now the Amazon Prime Day shopping event is here you can buy a pair for considerably less.
Right now you can get the Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker for just $35, which is 40% off. And for the guys the Skechers men's Free Slip-ins Go Walk Flex-hands Up Sneaker are just $59, marked down from $75.
There are plenty more great discounts on Skechers to explore below, so stick with us. Just keep in mind that Prime Day is a 48-hour event and will end tomorrow, July 17th at midnight.
Women's Skechers Deals
Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon
Score these Skechers sports shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.
Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0: was $92 now $70 @ Amazon
The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker: was $50 now $38 @ Amazon
Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $38 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 65,000 five-star reviews under their belt.
Skechers Women's D'lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker: was $74 now $46 @ Amazon
The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $46 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.
Skechers Women's Go Walk Lite: was $70 now $44 @ Amazon
The Skechers Go Walk Lite are seriously comfortable walking shoes with fantastic arch support. Its wide toe box, responsive 5 Gen cushioning and simple pull-on design make this an excellent option for just about anybody.
Skechers Women's Max Golf Shoe: was $89 now $48 @ Amazon
These Skechers golf shoes have a spikeless grip TPU outsole, ULTRA Flight cushioning and GOGA MAX insoles. “These are the best, most comfortable golf shoes I’ve ever worn, and I’ve had many, many pairs,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “They still look good after walking lots of rounds in them.”
Men's Skechers Deals
Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort: was $60 now $41 @ Amazon
The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are 30% off at Amazon right now. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer: was $70 now $54 @ Amazon
For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $54 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
Skechers Men's Afterburn: was $64 now $51 @ Amazon
Snag these incredibly popular shoes on sale from $51 at Amazon featuring a lace-up front, a Skechers Memory Foam insole, Articu-Lyte shock-absorbing midsole, and rubber outsoles for traction. They have a 4.4 star rating based on over 79,000 reviews, with buyers saying they're comfortable and versatile.
Skechers Men's Moreno Canvas Oxford: was $70 now from $53 @ Amazon
These Skechers Oxfords look smart without sacrificing comfort. They have an energetic Goga Mat Arch and Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles. The insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.
Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit Supreme Bosnia Sandal: was $45 now $35 @ Amazon
The ultimate sandals for summer are now on sale at Amazon. They have a super-soft plush memory foam footbed and a comfortable fabric strap. They're popular enough to earn a 4.5 star rating based on nearly 13,000 reviews.
