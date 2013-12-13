Google Play Can Now Stream Directly to Chromecast

Yesterday (Dec. 12), Google revealed on its Google Plus network that users with Chromecast streaming dongles hooked up to their TVs can not just stream from phones and tablets, but also from their computer.

To stream to your Chromecast device directly from your computer or laptop you must have the Google Cast extension installed in your Web browser, then go to the Google Play site. When you use the Web player, you'll see a Cast button, which will send the video or audio file straight to the Chromecast and your TV.

This is the latest move in Google's recent push to improve the $35 Chromecast gadget that hooks up to your TV via HDMI and allows streaming from mobile devices, and now your computer, over Wi-Fi. Earlier this week the company added support for 10 more apps to the device: VEVO, Red Bull.TV, Songza, PostTV, Viki, Revision 3, BeyondPod, Plex, Avia and RealPlayer Cloud.

In November, Chromecast gained support for HBO Go, which joined Netflix, Hulu Plus, YouTube, Pandora and Google Play apps on the streaming device.

