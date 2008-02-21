Yoggie Pico: Security in a USB Key

The Urge to Miniaturize Networking Appliances is Pervasive
When building commercial security appliances, most vendors seek to provide unified threat management solutions that are at least somewhat able to provide self-supervision, support automated maintenance strategies and cram as much comprehensive functionality into a compact and practical working environment as they can. In fact, Yoggie Security Systems has turned this quest into a usable, marketable platform that is also something of a technology tour de force. Today, commercial threat management network appliances can handle all kinds of tasks and are often built around small microprocessor designs with small hardware footprints. Many of these designs also center around specially-modified Linux installations, which should come as no big surprise
Typical routing appliances include processors that operate in a range from 200 to 500 MHz for general applications, which is usually sufficient to handle network environments with up to 30 nodes or so. A crafty and clever designer can incorporate all sorts of fanciful features into such a working environment, including anti-virus and anti-malware scanning, but it takes a competent and knowledgeable integrator to make all these parts work together cohesively. Focusing on a standalone Internet appliance also means that effective coverage occurs only within the perimeter of the network that the appliance serves, and can leave roaming employees on mobile platforms exposed to scanning, attack and even possible compromise.
That bit published by Google that malware can install just by visting a site is rather disturbing. Downloading and running a malware program is one thing, but just clicking on a link and getting infected should be blocked by a device like this. Does the pico block such attackS?
Or do I need to maintain my clean and dirty setups. One setup is only for known good sites or offline activity and it is unplugged while the dirty setup is online. Normally the dirty setup is clean, but the anti-virus software has been eaten before.
My laptop performance after the install is way beyond what I had expected. Before installing the Pico, opening an Excel spreadsheet from a LAN drive took over 1 minute (with Norton 360 installed). After the Pico install and uninstall of Norton, opening the same Excel document took less than 5 seconds!!! Another performance boost that I noticed was when I wake up my laptop (after about 30 min of inactivity) - it used to take a long time to fully wake up to the point where it was usable again (at lease a min or more - depending on how long it was inactive), where it is virtually instantaneous now.
I've been raving about this little device all day. So far, it ranks among my top 2 gadget purchases ever (right along side my Harmony Remote).
I highly recommend it.
Support is horrible. They provide fixes that are broken, in other word no fix. Then they fix the second problem and the support replies that we fixed the issue. While the initial issue is still there.
Additionally, when the automatic update from version 1.3.9 to 1.4.0 they broke the email POP checking and they do not want to fix the issue.
My final thoughts are that it is an unstrustworthy imature security company with bad business practices. Their moto must be "We can break your Yoggie any time we like and we will not support you or fix the issue".
My recomendation is do not buy any equipment from them.
updates made it worse.