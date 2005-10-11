Review: VTech Broadband Telephone System with Vonage service

Introduction

VTech Broadband Telephone System with Vonage service Summary 5.8 GHz two-handset cordless phone system with integrated wired VoIP router. Does not interfere with 802.11 wireless LANs Update None Pros • Easy install

• Includes two handsets; expandable to four

• Does not interfere with 11b/g WLANs Cons • Can't be used with other VoIP services

• Can't be used as a "normal" cordless phone

• Single line only

Vonage has been expanding its hardware offerings beyond its base of wired ATAs and wired and wireless VoIP routers. We have looked at an older offering, the Linksys Wireless-G Broadband Router with 2 Phone Ports (WRT54GP2) and more recently a Beta of its upcoming Wi-Fi VoIP phone. This time, I'll look at another wire-free Vonage product - the VTech Broadband Telephone System with Vonage service (BTS).