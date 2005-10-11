Trending

Review: VTech Broadband Telephone System with Vonage service

Vonage will soon unleash a VoIP Wi-Fi handset upon at least some eagerly-awaiting consumers. But for those who desire wire-free VoIP that sticks more to home, it has already teamed with VTech to field a combination product that's sure to please folks who rather talk than connect and configure.

Introduction

VTech Broadband Telephone System with Vonage service
Summary5.8 GHz two-handset cordless phone system with integrated wired VoIP router. Does not interfere with 802.11 wireless LANs
UpdateNone
Pros• Easy install
• Includes two handsets; expandable to four
• Does not interfere with 11b/g WLANs
Cons• Can't be used with other VoIP services
• Can't be used as a "normal" cordless phone
• Single line only

Vonage has been expanding its hardware offerings beyond its base of wired ATAs and wired and wireless VoIP routers. We have looked at an older offering, the Linksys Wireless-G Broadband Router with 2 Phone Ports (WRT54GP2) and more recently a Beta of its upcoming Wi-Fi VoIP phone. This time, I'll look at another wire-free Vonage product - the VTech Broadband Telephone System with Vonage service (BTS).