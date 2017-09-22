What to Watch After Silicon Valley

Veep

This look at the Washington, D.C., political elite, told from the viewpoint of U.S. Vice President Selina Meyer, pulls absolutely zero punches. Shallow, foul-mouthed, uncompassionate and self-serving, Meyer is everything a politician shouldn't be. And that's what makes the savage barbs Meyer, and her sheep herd of a staff, hurl ruthlessly at one another so much fun to watch.

Seasons: 5

Where to Watch: HBO Go

Veep Season 5: Clip Tease (HBO)