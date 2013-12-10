10 Best Kids' Video Games of 2013

"Zoo Tycoon" (Xbox One)

If you've just invested in an Xbox One and want to share it with the whole family, "Zoo Tycoon" is one of your best options. This management simulation casts you as a zoo owner. As you build your park, you can populate it with a wide variety of animals, including chimpanzees, tigers, elephants and giraffes. Better still, players can use the Kinect to interact with animals, which is much safer than trying to pet them in real life.