15 Killer Game Demos You Have to Try

Intrusion 2

An indy side-scrolling shooter inspired by such classics as Contra and Metal Slug, Intrusion 2is set in a world where...Aww story? Who are we kidding? There's no need to really talk about background. It's a great, big side-scrolling shoot-em-up with a great visual aesthetic, over-the top enemies, and bullets flying everywhere as your one-man army rips through the enemy. Rampage through the wilds on top of a gigantic, slavering wolf! Engage in a shootout against a massive dropship that spits out enemy grunts even as it tries to (literally!) punch you to death! Intrusion 2 brings you all this and more, just in the demo! Easily worth an hour or two of fun bullet-hell play, Intrusion 2 is a surprisingly full-bodied demo with decent replay value and is a good showing of what this little game has got to offer.