11 Best Shows on CBS All Access

CBS Access has been around for five years, but the service didn't really take off until Star Trek: Discovery premiered in September 2017. Since then, CBS All Access has expanded tremendously, with a handful of high-quality original shows and a deep backlog of classic favorites.

If you want something to binge watch between the USS Discovery's latest adventures, CBS All Access has plenty to offer, from classic comedies, to hit primetime dramas, to backlogs of popular talk shows. There's also more ambitious fare on the way, from Jordan Peele's new take on The Twilight Zone, to a brand-new adaptation of The Stand by Stephen King.

Credit: CBS All Access