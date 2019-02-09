12 Best Dating Games to Play for Valentine’s Day
Cuffin season comes to consoles and PCs
Dating in a video game is a lot like dating in real life, just without the terrifying risks and jubilant rewards that come with sharing your actual emotions to others. So, as we approach Valentine's Day, the Tom's Guide staff has decided to compile a list of our favorite video games that revolve around, or feature dating interactions. Whether these games are tasking you with navigating dreamy daddies (and zaddies) or falling in love with your comrades while you save the world, each found a way into our hearts and minds. — Henry T. CaseyCredit: Game Grumps
Hatoful Boyfriend (2011)
I played Hatoful Boyfriend at the insistence of a gleeful friend. He told me nothing outside of the fact that it was a dating sim. What he mischievously left out was that the game is a dating sim for a human girl, trying to find a pigeon to date at this top school for gifted pigeons. And don't worry if the premise is too weird for you, HB kindly gives you an anime rendering of what your potential beau would like in human form. Aside from the girl-on-birdaction, you have your usual anime dating types (Tsundere, Oujidere, Kamidere, Yandere). Throughout the entirety of the game, you're navigating the typical high school drama while trying to find your one true birdie love –– with a special ending for each love connection. But if you don't make enough of an impression on anyone, you'll be assassinated by a ninja. Ain't love grand and weird and terrifying? – Sherri L. Smith
Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (2017)
When you see the name "Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator," you might think this game is as tongue and cheek as it gets. But this dad-on-dad dating sim is surprisingly endearing, telling a touching story about a single dad adjusting to life in a small seaside town with his daughter (while also meeting a range of memorable dads that you can talk to and romance as you see fit). With gorgeously illustrated art, a soothing soundtrack and a variety of mini-games and story paths, Dream Daddy is both a fun dating sim and a relaxing escape from the chaos of everyday life. — Mike Andronico
My Horse Prince (2016)
One half dating, one half pet-raising, My Horse Prince is one of weirdest games on this list, and that's saying something. You may find yourself blushing while you try this one in public, as you play as Pepe, a girl who falls in love with Yuuma, who's kind of like a centaur, except that his whole body (minus his beautiful face) is horse. This means Yuuma can speak in English, which facilitates all kinds of bizarre conversations, including the beautiful equine suitor asking if his beloved will be his owner. Yes, not his girlfriend but his owner. Oh, and while these love birds look fairly realistic (at least in their faces), the local farmer who helps Pepe looks like a stubby toe of a man. — Henry T. Casey
Catherine (2011)
How much of a difference can one letter make? The answer, for Vincent Brooks, is a ton, as he struggles to decide between Katherine, his long time girlfriend, and Catherine, a beguiling buxom blonde he meets one night. Of course, because this is a Japanese RPG, is has a hidden, creepy nature, as Catherine is a succubus who tempts men for her own ends, and Vincent soon falls into a terrifying series of puzzling nightmares as he's forced to solve a series of giant puzzle blocks, which create a staircase he must manage to climb if he doesn't want to die in his sleep. Your choices for Vincent's ultimate dating decision change the game's output, so beware of potential ramifications. — Henry T. Casey
Persona 5 (2017)
Just because this fantastic JRPG has you play a character codenamed 'Joker' doesn't mean you have to date like a fool. In Persona 5, Joker leads a group of high school students on a mission to stop the adults whose rampant injustice that is ruining their lives, and manages to find a ton of time to romance most of the women he knows (sadly, none of the men) — including his seductive local physician, his suggestive teacher and the local Shogi (a Japanese strategy game similar to chess) champ. Just beware the inherent risks of dating two people at once, as that choice may come back to bite you.— Henry T. Casey
Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014)
Dragon Age: Inquisition is yet another high-fantasy BioWare RPG with romantic subplots. But bear with me, because it's about as well as BioWare has ever executed the concept. There are eight distinct partners to woo, from the fun-loving Iron Bull, to the aristocratic Josephine, to the stoic Cassandra. What's more: Each character has his or her own preferences in a partner. The mage Dorian can only fall in love with other men, while Solas will not deign to court anyone but a female elf. Other characters are happy to indulge partners of either sex. It's all about finding a connection with another character, then seeing whether or not they're willing to reciprocate your feelings, which feels more realistic than "anyone can romance anyone" options from similar games. — Marshall Honorof
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)
The Witcher 3 is one of my all-time favorite games. In fact, I'm still meandering my way through the world, trying to squeeze every bit of enjoyment from the DLC. But it's not just the satisfying thud of my silver sword into the side of an odious beast or the thrilling rounds of Gwent that keep me playing, it's the stories, particularly the romances you can cultivate throughout the course of the game. As a Geralt/Yennifer shipper, this is the only relationship for me (besides, there's a very racy scene with a stuffed unicorn…), but there's something equally alluring about Triss Marigold. Hell, if you play your cards right, Geralt's charge Ciri can have a relatively tender love scene. Romance is in the air in The Witcher 3, and so is the stench of a fire-breathing wyern. — Sherri L. Smith
Fire Emblem Awakening (2013)
Fire Emblem Awakening is an epic tactical role-playing game that has you defend a kingdom using an army of swordfighters and spellcasters, but true fans know that it's basically a dating sim. Romance is a huge aspect of Awakening -- characters can fall in love by fighting together frequently enough, and will be more powerful together in-game once they become a pair. Your characters can even get married and have kids who will show up from the future as adults to fight alongside you (yes, this game is a lot). Awakening offers stellar tactics action and a compelling world, but the endearing dialogue that accompanies the romances you create is just as vital to the experience -- in terms of both gameplay and story. — Mike Andronico
Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn (2000)
These days, gamers expect romance stories in BioWare titles (and even get mad when they're not present). But before Baldur's Gate II: Shadow of Amn, dating simply wasn't part of the equation. Like the original Baldur's Gate, BGII let you customize a protagonist and make important decisions as you worked your way through an epic story. But this time around, it also let you romance one of your companions: the optimistic Aerie, the pragmatic Jaheira, the tortured Viconia or the arrogant Anomen. The system wasn't perfect, of course, with only one romance option per moral alignment, and only one (not very good) option for female characters. Even so, the romance subplots are detailed and satisfying, and can have major effects on the game's ending. — Marshall Honorof
Saints Row IV (2013)
Have you had enough of BioWare-style dating sims where you navigate your way through mountains of text leading up to a sex scene that would seem pretty tame by basic cable standards? Saints Row IV is with you. In this open-world crime/comedy game, you create your own character who, as a superpowered President of the United States, must save Earth from an alien invasion. As you rescue your companions from previous games, you can initiate romantic conversations with them — where after exchanging one sentence, you jump each other's bones with no further repercussions on the plot. You can do this with every party member, male or female, as many times as you want. Sometimes, it's nice to cut straight to the heart of the matter. — Marshall Honorof
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic isn't notable for its dating options, so much as the way that it integrates dating into the main plot. Male characters have the option to romance Jedi Knight Bastila Shan, whose reluctance to indulge her feelings ties into one of the most unexpected twists in gaming history. Knights of the Old Republic II arguably does the dating angle better, though, featuring multiple potential partners and romantic subplots that end on a slightly unsatisfying note. It's not as neat and tidy as the love story in the first game, but it does feel much more melancholy and touching — like KOTORII itself. — Marshall Honorof
Feel the Magic: XY/XX (2004)
Boy meets girl, girl isn’t sure if she’s interested, so boy gives a man the Heimlich maneuver, unicycles between rooftops, learns to dance and fights a giant man-eating plant. Look, whoever told you that Sega’s Feel the Magic: XY/XX was at all realistic, or, god forbid, sexy, was wrong. But the Nintendo DS launch title was inventive, using the touch screen and microphone in ways that would influence many other games on the handheld. The courtship, consisting of a series of minigames, is ridiculous, to say the least, but it’s bold colors and wacky innocence make it worth revisiting, even if the central story premise is a cliche that should stay in yesteryear. — Andrew E. Freedman
