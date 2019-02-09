12 Best Dating Games to Play for Valentine’s Day

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

The Witcher 3 is one of my all-time favorite games. In fact, I'm still meandering my way through the world, trying to squeeze every bit of enjoyment from the DLC. But it's not just the satisfying thud of my silver sword into the side of an odious beast or the thrilling rounds of Gwent that keep me playing, it's the stories, particularly the romances you can cultivate throughout the course of the game. As a Geralt/Yennifer shipper, this is the only relationship for me (besides, there's a very racy scene with a stuffed unicorn…), but there's something equally alluring about Triss Marigold. Hell, if you play your cards right, Geralt's charge Ciri can have a relatively tender love scene. Romance is in the air in The Witcher 3, and so is the stench of a fire-breathing wyern. — Sherri L. Smith

Credit: CD Projekt