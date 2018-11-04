The 12 Best Castlevania Games (and the 3 Worst)

Castlevania: Rondo of Blood — BEST

Challenge has never been in short supply in the Castlevania games, but Rondo of Blood pushed the franchise's difficulty to its logical extreme. Taking control of Richter Belmont in 1792, players have to fight their way through eight levels and defeat Dracula — except that if they take a straight shot to the finish, Richter's lover, Annette, will become a vampire and fight him to the death. Instead, players have to discover well-hidden alternate paths through each of the levels, where they can rescue the four maidens who hold the keys to defeating Dracula. One of them — Maria Renard — even becomes a playable character. The gameplay is tight and demanding, and Dracula's final form in this game is about as tough as Castlevania gets. — Marshall Honorof

Credit: Konami