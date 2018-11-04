The 12 Best Castlevania Games (and the 3 Worst)
The second season of Netflix's Castlevania is upon us, and it's bloody good. In honor of the Belmont clan's turn on the silver screen (and the release of retro collection Castlevania Requiem), here's our list of the 12 best and three worst games in the beloved action series' history.
Castlevania: Rondo of Blood — BEST
Challenge has never been in short supply in the Castlevania games, but Rondo of Blood pushed the franchise's difficulty to its logical extreme. Taking control of Richter Belmont in 1792, players have to fight their way through eight levels and defeat Dracula — except that if they take a straight shot to the finish, Richter's lover, Annette, will become a vampire and fight him to the death. Instead, players have to discover well-hidden alternate paths through each of the levels, where they can rescue the four maidens who hold the keys to defeating Dracula. One of them — Maria Renard — even becomes a playable character. The gameplay is tight and demanding, and Dracula's final form in this game is about as tough as Castlevania gets. — Marshall Honorof
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night — BEST
One of my favorite entries in the Castlevania series, Symphony of the Night could easily be called Alucard's Bad Night. Picking up after the conclusion of Rondo of Blood, Dracula decides if you can't beat them, then kidnap them and cast a dark spell on them and make them work for you. Discovering that his father's castle has suddenly reappeared, Alucard shows up to get to the bottom of everything and is almost immediately stripped of his gear and powers, leaving him to track everything down in his dad's massive magic castle, face off with his former ally Richter Belmont and still put a stop to his father's mad plan to put an end to humanity. With beautiful sprites, fun combat and a haunting soundtrack, SotM is incredibly fun and highly replayable. — Sherri L. Smith
Castlevania: Adventure ReBirth — BEST
The original Castlevania: The Adventure was a jaunty little diversion on the Game Boy. But like other Game Boy titles of its era, it suffered from small levels, limited graphics, low-res audio and no save-game mechanics. Enter Castlevania: Adventure ReBirth on the Wii: a gorgeous 16-bit-style remake, with colorful graphics, striking boss designs and even a stage select feature in case you can't conquer all six levels in one go. In the game, you play as Christopher Belmont, who sets out to defeat Dracula, but the story is incidental. The big draw here is that you get to replay a classic Castlevania title with all the pomp and circumstance of a modern game. Unfortunately, since the Wii Shop crumbled to dust, there's no way to legally purchase this remaster anymore. — Marshall Honorof
Castlevania — BEST
The game that launched a cadre of sequels, the original Castlevania set the standard for legions of games that continues to this day. I mean there's a reason the genre has been lovingly dubbed "Metroidvania." A tried-and-true platformer, Castlevania introduces us to Simon Belmont and his quest to vanquish the evil Count Dracula. Kicking ass and taking names, Belmont jumps and whips his way through Dracula's castle, dispatching minions at every turn. But Simon didn't just have to worry about creatures of the night trying to devour him, players were also in a battle against the clock as they raced to reach the end of the level before time ran out. Since its inception, it's been ported to a host of new platforms, including mobile and the NES Classic. — Sherri L. Smith
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 - WORST
Why? Just why? After playing the excellent Lords of Shadow, I was primed and ready to jump into its sequel, Lords of Shadow 2. But instead of controlling Dracula at the height of his powers, I had to contend with an amnesiac vampire nearly dying of starvation. As he regains his strength and powers, I had to undergo some of the worst stealth mechanics ever, which only served to hamper some otherwise great fight mechanics. Oh, and did I mention that Dracula is on a quest to defeat Satan, a mission given to him by his oldest enemy Zobek? Yeah, it's a no from me, dawg. — Sherri L. Smith
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow — BEST
A game where Patrick Stewart and Robert Carlyle are voicing the main characters? Yes, please, and thank you! Lords of Shadow is a reboot to the series, incorporating combos and upgradable weapons into the platforming, puzzling mix. The alliance between Earth and Heaven is being threatened by a malevolent group called the Lords of Shadow. Gabriel Belmont, a holy knight, is on a mission to thwart the organization's evil mechaniations and try to resurrect his wife in the process. It's a fun, exciting journey with elements of gamer favorites like Shadow of the Colossus and Devil May Cry that culminates in one of the saddest twist endings imaginable. If you haven't played it, I highly recommend and implore to stay away from its sequels at all cost. — Sherri L. Smith
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin — BEST
World War II is admittedly an overplayed video-game setting, but somehow, adding vampires makes it a lot more palatable. In Portrait of Ruin, you play as Belmont descendant Jonathan Morris, and his young witch friend Charlotte Aulin. The incredible bloodshed in Europe has revived Dracula, and it falls to Jonathan and Charlotte to stop him, with some novel team-up gameplay mechanics. You can switch between the characters at-will as they leap through magical portraits into twisted levels, empower a huge variety of subweapons and combine their abilities to unleash devastating special moves. The game channels Symphony of the Night quite a bit, since you'll need to finish a boss fight non-violently and explore mirrored levels to experience the whole thing. — Marshall Honorof
Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow — BEST
The never-ending battle between the Belmont clan and Dracula continues, this time in Japan. Protagonist Soma Cruz and his friend Mina Hukuba find themselves transported to a strange castle during a solar eclipse. From there, Soma and his mysterious powers must fight his way through this 2D side-scrolling platformer to stop Dracula's reincarnation from regaining his powers and unleashing chaos upon the world. Aria is considered a critical darling for the story and the innovative Tactical Soul system that uses the souls of Soma's enemies to augment his power. Unfortunately, Aria was a Game Boy Advance title and has yet to be ported to any of the modern consoles or even mobile, much to the chagrin of fans. — Sherri L. Smith
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse — BEST
The first two Castlevania games had only two characters worth mentioning: the heroic Simon Belmont and the villainous Dracula. If the series was going to evolve, it would have to add a few more personalities, which is precisely what Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse did. This prequel installment introduced vampire hunter Trevor Belmont, acrobatic thief Grant, devout priestess Sypha and Dracula's wayward son, Alucard. Each character let you navigate stages a slightly different way, from Sypha's fireballs to Alucard's ability to transform into a bat. There were even multiple pathways through each level — the first hint that Castlevania was destined to become a series about exploration. While Dracula's Curse is fiendishly difficult, its rewards are worthwhile. — Marshall Honorof
Castlevania: Order of Shadows - WORST
No one expected a Java-based cellphone game from 2007 to be all that good, but it didn't have to be as bad as Order of Shadows, either. The game stars Desmond Belmont: a 17th-century vampire hunter who has to stop the resurrection of Dracula. Fair enough. The graphics, music and story in Order of Shadows were fine — but the gameplay is imprecise, sloppy, buggy and abstruse to an almost unplayable degree. Order of Shadows demands the same kind of platforming and combat precision as most other Castlevania titles, but a cellphone simply couldn't deliver the right kind of controller. The level design is repetitive and confusing, while the final boss is the only enemy who could conceivably pose a challenge. At least it's mercifully short. — Marshall Honorof
Castlevania: Curse of Darkness — BEST
Up until Lords of Shadow, there was never a phenomenal 3D Castlevania game, but Curse of Darkness came within striking distance. Shortly after the events of Dracula's Curse, a former servant of Dracula named Hector sets out on a quest of revenge against his former master. The story is suitably campy and dramatic, but what's most memorable about Curse of Darkness is how it adapted the Metroidvania formula pioneered by Symphony of the Night into a 3D action/adventure game. Hector could explore mountains and forests in addition to haunted castles, and the whole world fit together more or less sensibly. He could also level up and equip a wide variety of weapons, all of which would come in handy for a surprisingly tough showdown with the lord of vampires. — Marshall Honorof
Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia — BEST
It took 22 years, but the Castlevania series finally got a female protagonist in Order of Ecclesia. Shanoa is not a Belmont descendant, but rather a member of a European secret society, dedicated to rooting out vampires, demons and other supernatural threats without relying on an enchanted bloodline. Order of Ecclesia is one of the tougher Castlevania games, but it's also one of the most varied. Shanoa can equip a variety of weapons, cast magic spells and even learn to fly as she gears up for a confrontation with Dracula himself. With appealing Victorian aesthetics and a beautiful, secret-filled world to explore, Order of Ecclesia may have been one of the last traditional Castlevania titles, but it was also one of the best. — Marshall Honorof
Super Castlevania IV — BEST
The first (but not last) remake of the original Castlevania, Super Castlevania IV showed gamers what the series would look like in 16 glorious bits. It's the classic tale of Simon Belmont versus Dracula, but this time with bigger stages, more detailed enemies, deadlier boss fights and devious platforming puzzles. This time around, Simon could swing across pits with his whip, move while crouching and even use subweapons two or three times in a row. Furthermore, Konami took advantage of the Super Nintendo's Mode 7 graphics to create immersive, moving backgrounds. While the game is more difficult than the original Castlevania on paper, it's easier in practice, thanks to incredibly precise controls and a whip that fired in eight directions rather than just one. — Marshall Honorof
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair — BEST
The world of Castlevania can get lonely, which is why this Castlevania let's you battle the forces of darkness with up to six people. This grueling 2D platformer has your cabal traversing through six maps, fighting supernatural forces the entire way. Harmony of Despair lets you and five of your closest friends choose from a host of Castlevania alums, including Alucard, Soma Cruz and Charlotte Aulin. But while Harmony of Despair is a blast to play with friends, it can be unwieldy when attempted alone. — Sherri L. Smith
Castlevania 64 - WORST
I'm not going to say that Castlevania 64 helped start my divorce from all things Nintendo, but it certainly didn't help. This game doesn't even have a legitimate Belmont. Instead, you get Reinhardt Schneider, a heir to the clan, and Carrie Fernandez, a sort-of sorceress. Along with the blocky, 64-bit animation (which is somewhat forgivable as this is the first 3D title in the series), the game is hamstrung by a difficult control system and a wandering camera. The platforming could also be a bit tedious with cheap deaths due to the floaty controls. It's a shame because Castlevania 64 has an interesting story with two otherwise capable heroes with several possible endings. But as the sum of its parts, Castlevania 64 leaves a bad taste in your mouth. — Sherri L. Smith
