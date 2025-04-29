NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #423 (Wednesday, April 30 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Best in class" — is a rather clever cryptic clue.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #423, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #423, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #423.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #423 is... "Best in class".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Teen recognition."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LATHE

MOODS

BRANDS

LIMBS

CREASE

RIDERS

CRIED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with Y and ends with K.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's YEARBOOK.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #423?

Drumroll, please...

EYES

HAIR

DRESSED

FRIENDS

SMILE

COUPLE

ATHLETE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was YEARBOOK

Strands #423

“Best in class”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵💡🔵🟡

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Yearbooks aren't really a thing in the UK - or at least, they weren't at my school - so I was always going to struggle today. That's a shame, as the theme of "Best in class" is really rather neat at pointing you in the right direction.

Not for me, though. I had to use a clue, which revealed EYES in the bottom-right corner. I then found a bunch of seemingly unrelated things nearby: HAIR, DRESSED and FRIENDS.

From that, I had established these were all things that could be "best" in some kind of awards, but what?

I had to use a second clue, which revealed SMILE. I was still confused, but I'd linked enough words to see where the spangram had to go, and duly connected YEARBOOK spelt backwards from bottom to top.

Aha! That made finding the final two answers a bit easier. COUPLE was in the bottom-left corner, and that meant it had to be ATHLETE in the top left to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

